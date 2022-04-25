100 Years Ago
April 25, 1922
Despondency reigns in the ranks of the fruit-growers of Frederick county and of Western Maryland. The fruit crop has been completely wiped out for the second consecutive year, they claim, and a number of them are said to be facing bankruptcy. The gardener and the truck farmers are being heard from now. Berry bushes and early vegetable gardens have been badly damaged by the cold snap of the past two days, according to Leon M. Estabrook, chief of the bureau of markets, U.S. Department of Agriculture, who has recently returned to Washington from his place near Shookstown.
Today is circus day! The Walter L. Main circus, the first big tented organization to visit the city this season, will show this afternoon and tonight. The features of the circus includes the performance of Power’s famous Hippodrome elephants, the Mangean troupe of eight sensational acrobats, the International Seven Whirlwind Arabs, the first appearance in this country of the original Joesph Josseffson troupe in an exhibition of Iceland’s athletic pastime, etc.
50 Years Ago
April 25, 1972
A delegation of O’Possumtown Pike residents this morning asked the County Commissioners to upgrade the heavily traveled narrow road. Charles Keeney, spokesman for the group, presented the county officials with a petition signed by 56 residents urging widening of the road. The petition, Keeney said, was prompted by a two-car collision on March 13 in which seven people were injured. The head-on crash occurred on the brow of a hill at a narrow section of the roadway about two miles north of Frederick Community College. Keeney reported that there are at least 10 danger points on the road where a driver’s view is obstructed. Others in the group recounted numerous accidents at various points along the road. “We feel we are not asking for something unreasonable,” Keeney said. “We just hope it doesn’t wait until someone loses a life.”
Where can 13- to 21-year-olds go for a little fun in Frederick City? To street corners, to parks or to taverns? A group at Frederick Community Mental Health Services say teenagers need more than these. They propose a coffee house for youths to make friends and take part in community activities. What would a coffee house be? “A physical enclosure housing such activities as dances, discussions and counseling rooms, arts and crafts, films and lectures, contemporary library, a place to relate and rap, space for community activities and meetings,” according to Bill Lebherz.
20 Years Ago
April 25, 2002
The Frederick County State’s Attorney Office next week plans to ask the court to allow a 15-year-old Brunswick High School student to be charged as an adult in the stabbing of a 20-year-old Jefferson woman. “This was an extremely serious offense. The victim was injured severely. This was an adult act that warrants adult treatment,” State’s Attorney Scott Rolle said Wednesday in explaining his reasons for seeking to have the case moved from juvenile court to adult status. “The dispute revolved around clothing,” Mr. Rolle said, declining to be more specific.
Hood College President Ronald Volpe said he was hired to bring change in the 109-year-old institution, and he and the board of trustees are examining several options, including changing the role of men on campus, Dr. Volpe said in a Wednesday speech. Hood began admitting men in the early 1970s, “but we’ve not allowed them to live on campus,” he said. “As Hood looks to the future, it may be evaluating the viability of residential men.” Dr. Volpe said the role of male students is being evaluated because “it’s no secret that many women’s colleges in America are having some difficulty recruiting.”
