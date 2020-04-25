100 Years Ago
April 25, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 25, 1970
Unknown vandals went on a short window-shooting spree in the City of Frederick Friday evening. City Police said the first call was received at 8:28 p.m. from the Carl Bussard residence on Schley Avenue. Police said Bussard advised them that someone shot out a front window of his home. Police investigated a second incident at 8:41 p.m. on Upper College Terrace and a third call came at 8:50 from Loyola Federal.
The thick fog that blanketed the county Thursday night was listed by State Police as a main cause of a collision between a calf and a State Police patrol car on Coppermine Road. The calf, owned by Reese S. Poffenbarger, Woodsboro, was killed in the collision.
20 Years Ago
April 25, 2000
All indications from City Hall suggest the property tax rate will remain unchanged for the fourth consecutive year, despite one Frederick alderman’s repeated call for a tax cut and three-year-old pledge by the city’s Republican lawmakers to cut taxes by 10 percent. For the second consecutive year, Alderman Blaine Young has hoisted the tax cut banner and vowed to vote against the tax rate May 18 if it is not cut by at least 2 cents.
When Chris Larsen participated in elementary school field days, she found she was good in a lot of different events. It was not surprising then that she eventually got involved in track’s two multi-events for women, the pentathlon in indoor track and the heptathlon in outdoor track. She participated in her first heptathlon while a student in high school and became very involved in both events when she attended Mount St. Mary’s. In April she was inducted into the Mount St. Mary’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
