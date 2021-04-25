100 Years Ago
April 25, 1921
Farmers throughout the county are busy planting corn. It is said that the crop in some districts has been in the ground a week. But generally speaking, this week will be the busiest for planting. The rain Saturday morning, the precipitation being almost an inch, was real boon and benefit to the growing crops. It averted what was beginning to be a serious "spring drought."
City Policeman Theodore Alexander is patrolling the streets on a motorcycle these days, watching for violations of the city's traffic laws. He will arrest any automobilist he sees traveling through the city as more than 15 mile an hour, and any one else caught violating the law. The officer is furnishing the motorcycle himself.
That at least one of Frederick county's towns is progressive and has determined to have modern up-to-date streets is evidenced by the fact that all the main streets of Walkersville are being plowed up and prepared for reconstruction. Each of the principal streets of the town will be made into a macadam thoroughfare. The streets that are being made over include Main street, Pennsylvania avenue, Fulton avenue, Maple avenue and Frederick street.
50 Years Ago
April 25, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 25, 2001
Before a new power plant in southern Frederick County generates the first watt of electricity, the builder will have to navigate a complex maze of state regulations. At least a half-dozen Maryland agencies will pore over the proposal, studying the plant's environmental, economic and other effects. It's sure to be a costly endeavor for any company pondering a state location.
Hazmat emergency crews sealed off a large wooded area about 1.5 miles south of Point of Rocks when 26 cars in a CSX freight train derailed. A helicopter pilot who conducted an aerial inspection of the scene said one car appeared to be ruptured and leaking. Officials at the scene said the train was carrying potassium hydroxide and molten sulfur, both considered hazardous.
After the exodus of three city attorneys from Frederick's legal department this week, a solitary lawyer will remain to handle the city's day-to-day legal work and provide legal counsel to a half dozen boards and commissions. "I'll be doing everything for the time being," said Assistant City Attorney Saundra Nickols, a part-time lawyer with the city since November who is as of next Monday will go it alone in the legal department. "It will be interesting," she said.
