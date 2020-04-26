100 Years Ago
April 26, 1920
A truck owned by the Central Transportation Company, Philadelphia, operated by an unknown chauffeur, broke through the heavy fence at the Jug bridge and descended the 70 percent grade to the water’s edge without being wrecked or the driver injured. The empty truck was coming down the steep hill at the bridge when it struck a pile of stones along side of the road. The driver lost control of the machine and it plunged through the fence.
Discriminating thieves visited the premises of Mr. and Mrs. William Shipley, Dill avenue, a few nights ago and helped themselves to some very nice roast beef, a quantity of milk and butter and some other eatables that the family had prepared for breakfast. The robbers operated quietly and succeeded in getting away without disturbing members of the household.
50 Years Ago
April 26, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 26, 2000
Frederick County taxpayers could face a 35-cent increase in the property tax rate, as well as a 20 percent increase in income taxes, after action Tuesday in Winchester Hall. The two rate increases would generate more than $23.9 million, according to figures compiled by Comptroller Doug Browning.
Maryland’s farmland ranks fifth in the nation in value, and it is getting more expensive at a rate double that of the national average, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The average price for an acre of farmland in the state, including farm buildings, rose 6.1 percent last year to $3,500, considerably higher than the national average of $1,050 per acre. In Frederick County, the average price of farmland per acre including buildings is $3,750 and about $2,800 without buildings, according to the Central Maryland Farmland Trust.
The appearance of a visiting queen at the intersection of West Fifth and Bentz streets near downtown Frederick caused quite a buzz Tuesday. A swarm of honeybees followed their queen to the busy corner in search of a new home. Thousands of bees took up temporary residence on the branches of a small tree right in front of the West Fifth Street home of Gaye Eckenrode and Shelley Smith-Miller. Eventually, a professional beekeeper arrived to gather the bees and take them away.
