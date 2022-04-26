100 Years Ago
April 26, 1922
A collie dog belonging to William Strine, of near Lewistown, and advertised by the latter as lost, has been returned to the owner through a small classified notice in The Post. The animal, which is prized very highly by Mr. Strine, was found by a party residing at Thurmont. The return of the lost dog to the owner through The Post is but another evidence of the value of the advertising columns of the paper.
The first circus of the season, the Walter L. Main combination to visit this city, attracted two large audiences yesterday. Tents were pitched on a lot on East Fifth street near the plant of the Maryland Brick and Supply Company, and both performances pleased the crowd. The show was clean and of a high type.
50 Years Ago
April 26, 1972
The Farmers and Mechanics National Bank is planning an expansion — which will take five houses on the south side of East Second Street — that will take care of business “for 15 years.” The 15-year time frame was given by Guy Nusz, president of the bank, in response to a question from the audience at a meeting of residents from East and West Second streets with bank officials Tuesday night at City Hall. The meeting was held in response to a call by an ad hoc group, Frederick Preservation Advisors, to discuss the bank’s plan for use of properties at 8 through 16 E. Second St. about which some community concern has been raised. The problems dealing with the expansion were heard by an audience of about 60.
The mercury dipped below freezing in some of the normally colder areas of the county last night, producing frost but causing no freeze damage. Sub-freezing temperatures are, however, predicted again tonight, possibly dipping as low as the upper 20s. Fruit growers in the Thurmont area reported a low last night of 30 degrees there but reported no damage to the trees that are able to withstand temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
20 Years Ago
April 26, 2002
Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty this week unveiled a $3 million plan to refurbish the old Masonic Temple as a City Hall annex, saying the project would “prove our commitment to downtown.” The annex would house offices of the Planning Department, Engineering Department and the proposed Economic Development Office, as well as conference and meeting rooms large enough for crowds not accommodated by City Hall facilities, according to the proposal.
Two young people were robbed at gunpoint early Thursday as they stood in the parking lot of Appleton Place off the Golden Mile. When the pair couldn’t come up with much money, the two robbers beat a 17-year-old boy in the head with the handgun, Frederick police said. A 18-year-old woman was not assaulted. The victims were not able to provide detailed descriptions of the robbers.
Former librarian and current first lady Laura Bush, who was scheduled to be present at the opening of the C. Burr Artz Library on May 4, will not be coming to Frederick after all. King Juan Carlos of Spain is visiting the United States that weekend, so President Bush and his wife will be busy, said County Library Director Darrell Batson.
