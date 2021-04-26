100 Years Ago
April 26, 1921
Unable to rally from the effects of having both his legs broken and sustaining body bruises, George F. Doering died at the City Hospital Sunday afternoon after being there two weeks. He sustained his fatal injuries when his motorcycle collided with an automobile on the Baltimore State road a short distance from Frederick. Doering was sitting in a side car attached to a motorcycle being driving by his brother, Gus.
Frederick people will learn with interest that one of the very few foundries in the United States that has worked full time through the general period of depression over the first quarter of 1921 is in this city. While the vast majority of foundries and machine shops either worked part time or entirely closed down, the American Foundry and Manufacturing Company has been able to operate full time at nearly top capacity, with a force of between 75 and 80 employees.
50 Years Ago
April 26, 1971
A 14-year-old youth charged with arson was turned over to juvenile authorities and incarcerated after a fire in Meadowcrest at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, a fire marshal said. In other police action over the weekend, a 22-year-old Frederick man was shot in the buttocks in the Shamrock Inn in Sandy Hook Sunday at 4:03 a.m., according to Washington County State Police.
A Frederick City Policeman early Sunday morning shot a fleeing gunman in a downtown parking lot. The man died later in Frederick Memorial Hospital after five hours of surgery to save his life. Dead was Charles Lee Brown, of Baltimore, formerly of Frederick. The policeman, Privat Landis Wolfe, told police officials that he fired one shot at Brown after Brown shot at him four times, three of them misfiring — one at point-blank range with Brown’s .38 caliber Smith & Wesson right in his stomach.
20 Years Ago
April 26, 2001
Students at two Frederick County schools will be able to switch to better ones next year due to a new federal initiative, a county education official said Wednesday. The county schools — South Frederick Elementary and Hillcrest Elementary — are among 141 across Maryland in 15 school districts that have shown two years of flagging test scores and declining attendance rates. School systems must offer the parents the option to transfer their children to more successful schools because of a change in federal spending rules that becomes effective July 1.
Two men suspected in a string of armed robberies were arrested after allegedly holding up a Frederick hotel at gunpoint Wednesday and leading police on a high-speed chase to New Market, according to Frederick County sheriff’s investigators. The men were captured after a brief foot pursuit when they bailed out of their car in a woman’s yard. The empty car veered down a steep hill, barreled through a wire fence, went airborne and crashed on railroad tracks, said Detective Tim Clarke. The men, from Baltimore and Columbia, were booked on armed robbery charges.
