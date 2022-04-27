100 Years Ago
April 27, 1922
Prosecutions will follow if it develops that men masquerading as Federal prohibition agents invaded the home of Frank A. Lutz, at Knoxville, Md., according to E.E. Yellowley, chief of general prohibition agents. Inquiries about the Knoxville affair were referred to Yellowley today at the office of Prohibition Commissioner Haynes, in Washington. Yellowley said an investigation was being made and pointed out that there was no assurance that any of the men who invaded Lutz’s home were prohibition agents.
Col. John D. Marker, president of the Chamber of Commerce, was informed by Governor Albert C. Ritchie, in Baltimore, yesterday, that he had signed the joint resolution passed by the recent Legislature, providing for the appointment of a Commission to look into the desirability, feasibility and practicality of purchasing the two bridges over the Potomac river at Point of Rocks and Brunswick. The Chamber of Commerce of Leesburg, Loudoun county, has already endorsed the plan, and a large number of persons in that county are very desirous of having the bridges taken over, which means the abolishment of the present toll fee.Apples are our most reliable fruit. They are reasonable, wholesome and delicious. Here is one way of serving them at their best: Apple Cake — Two eggs, one cup sugar, half cup milk, two cups flour, two teaspoons baking powder, one scant tablespoon fat, melted. Measure the flour and add to the baking powder; beat the eggs, add the sugar and beat again; add milk and flour alternately; the fat is put in last. Pour into two greased pie plates and put sliced apples on top as thickly as you can. Sprinkle with about two tablespoons sugar and bake for half an hour or until done. Serve hot.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1972
Frederick Business Properties reports work progressing on the new $250,000 store it is building on East Street to house Hiltner’s. The old furniture-appliance store was destroyed by fire Aug. 30, 1971. The contractor for the masonry, metal and glass structure is Norman Early & Son of Hagerstown. It will contain 50,000 square feet, larger than the former store that shared the space with a laundromat. A July completion date is planned.
Frederick High School captured its first dual meet win of the season with an 82-59 victory over South Hagerstown. The Cadets won 11 of 17 contests, with Donny Ambush winning four individual events. Ambush won the triple jump, high jump, the 180 low hurdles and the 120 high hurdles. Each performance was creditable considering the demand of the event and short time period in which to rest. The field events proved the difference in the competition as Frederick won all six contests.
20 Years Ago
April 27, 2002
Careless smoking was to blame for a fire early Friday that left nine people in two duplexes homeless and killed several pets, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said Damage in the 2:39 a.m. fire at 347 E. Second St. was estimated at $150,000. The blaze spread to the adjoining duplex at 345 E. Second St. and also caused heat damage to Sam’s Place, a business next door to the burning duplexes. No one was injured.
A massive search continued in San Diego on Friday for Jahi Turner, a 2-year-old boy who until Sunday lived with his maternal grandparents in Frederick. Late Friday evening, however, police upgraded the toddler’s disappearance from a missing persons case to an abduction case and are looking for information about a woman who was in the area of the playground where the toddler was last seen, according to Dave Cohen, a spokesman for the San Diego Police Department. Jahi was reported missing Thursday afternoon by his stepfather, who told authorities he left the child unattended in Balboa Park for about 15 minutes while he went to buy a soda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.