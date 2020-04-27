100 Years Ago
April 27, 1920
United States Senator Hiram Johnson, California, candidate for President of the United States, addressed more than 1,000 persons from the Courthouse steps yesterday morning. Senator Johnson and his party arrived in an automobile from Rockville. Using short, quick gestures to emphasize his remarks, he rapped the League of Nations and made a strong appeal for Americanism.
At the annual corporation election in Thurmont yesterday, Daniel R. Rouzer was elected Mayor and William J. Stoner and Daniel Flory were chosen commissioners. There was but one ticket in the field and the successful candidates had no opposition.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1970
A routine Civil Air Patrol exercise ended in disaster Saturday night when a single-engine plane crashed north of the Frederick Airport runway and its pilot and copilot were killed. Captain John R. Luiza, Ellicott City, and Warrant Officer Roy S. Bridges Jr., Clarksville, were killed instantly when their Piper Cherokee 140 plunged to earth 1,000 feet north of the 4,000-foot runway at 10:15 p.m. In making the last leg of the approach to the runway something occurred to push the nose of the plane toward the ground, said Col. Margaret Robinson, CAP deputy for information. Officials theorized that the plane may have hit one of the tall trees that border the Monocacy opposite the runway, or that it may have had engine trouble.
The official dedication of the year-old Catoctin High School building brought an appeal for faculty-student-community cooperation in using this new facility to its greatest educational potential from Jerome Frampton, president of the Maryland State Board of Education.
20 Years Ago
April 27, 2000
A real estate developer has made a proposal to buy the old Carmack-Jay’s building from the city and replacing the long-vacant grocery store with a market styled after Baltimore’s Lexington Market, Mayor Jim Grimes said Wednesday. The Frederick Board of Aldermen in executive session Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to grant the developer a 90-day exclusive option on the North Market Street property while the developer conducts a feasibility study.
The highest French military award was bestowed on World War I veteran William Sherman Lowry during a ceremony in Martinsburg, W.Va., Wednesday morning at the Veteran Affairs nursing home. Mr. Lowery, 102, of Brunswick, grinned as he was pinned by Consulate General of France Alain de Keghel with the Cross of Knight of the French Legion of Honor. Mr. Lowry, a Brunswick native who joined the U.S. Army in 1916, is the first U.S. soldier this century to received the honor. Only 60 have been presented previously. The consulate general said his country owes a “great deal of gratitude” to the U.S. soldiers who helped free France from German occupation.
