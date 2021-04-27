100 Years Ago
April 27, 1921
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker, Deputy Sheriffs Charles H. Klipp and Roscoe Mackley, the sheriff of Chambersburg, Pa., and about a dozen deputized men from the neighborhood of Thurmont and Carroll county scoured the mountain along the Western Maryland Railroad in the neighborhood of Graceham late yesterday afternoon and last night in search of a man, who attempted a bold daylight robbery at Hanover yesterday morning. The fugitive was sighted by Sheriff Weertenbaker in a clump of bushes and the officer fired at him. In an instant the man disappeared in the woodland and was still at large when the officers gave up the search at a late hour last night.
By winning yesterday’s game over Brunswick, Middletown broke the tie for second place and came within striking distance of first place in the race for the championship in the Frederick County Public Athletic League. By defeating Emmitsburg yesterday the Thurmont team came from behind and is now tied for fifth place in the league race and breaking their loosing streak.
50 Years Ago
April 27, 1971
WASHINGTON — Anti-war protestors roamed the Capitol Monday in a sort of extended guerilla theater of shouts in the Senate, a “wailing wall” on the steps and a paint-splashing spinoff into a congressional office. Seven were arrested for blocking a Pentagon entrance, nine for shouting in the Senate phrases including “You’re a bunch of fools,” and nine for blocking an intersection near Georgetown.
Area farmers, whose newly planted crops are estimated by county agricultural extension agents Kenneth Shifflet and Allen Bryant to be ten days to two weeks behind their normal growth patterns, and area fire fighters who have had to cope with a recent rash of field and brush fires, will be glad to know that the weatherman has promised showers for the area tonight and Wednesday.
20 Years Ago
April 27, 2001
The on-again, off-again plan to redevelop the old Carmack Jay’s site as a marketplace complex was on again Thursday night with a new set of drawings presented to the Frederick Town Historic District Commission. The president of Ameriken Investment Corp., Joe Kibutu, summed up the occasion for the commissioners this way: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are back.”
Point of Rocks homeowners who oppose the construction of a power plant in their small town gave tepid support Thursday to an offer from Alcoa Eastalco Works to use its own 2,200 acres to build a plant. “Maybe we can help. Maybe we can form a partnership,” said Earl Robbins, Eastalco’s public and government affairs manager.
