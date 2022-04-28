100 Years Ago
April 28, 1922
Guilty of murder in the first degree, without capital punishment, was the verdict returned by the jury yesterday afternoon at the trial of Charles H. Hill, indicted for the murder of his aunt Cecelia C. Ricketts on March 28. the case was given to the jury shortly after 5 o’clock, and a verdict was reached in about 10 minutes. Immediately after the verdict, Chief Judge Hammond Urner sentenced Hill to life imprisonment in the Maryland Penitentiary.
Harry Kirk, of Alexandria, Va., owner of the Piggly-Wiggly store located on East Patrick street, has sold the store to C.E. James and J.E. Thomas, both of Huntington, W.Va., and W.J. Wright, of Knoxville, Tenn. The new owners took possession of the property on Monday. It is the intention of the owners to enlarge the Frederick store and carry a complete line of food necessities.
The first daily newspaper in the United States to publish the Bible in serial form is the Topeka State Journal. The four gospels are to be published in weekly installments. The Weymouth text of the New Testament will be used throughout.
50 Years Ago
April 28, 1972
At least three ducks have been wounded or killed by vandals using BB guns around Baker Park, according to reports received by City Police recently. The most recent report was received this morning from a school guard who said she saw an injured duck trying to hide in the bushes off North Bentz Street near Carroll Creek.
A stolen car containing stolen merchandise was recovered as the driver fled from City Police officers Thursday night at the Optimist Parking Lot off East All Saints Street. The car was reported stolen Thursday morning from the parking lot behind Frederick City Hall. Police noticed the car with the motor running at 9:30 p.m. in the Optimist lot. As police approached the car, a man lunged from the car and fled on foot. Police found a tape recorder on the front seat of the car. The recorder is owned by the University of Maryland’s office of the Extension Service. A key — not the owner’s — was used to start the car, police said.
20 Years Ago
April 28, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
