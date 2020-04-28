100 Years Ago
April 28, 1920
Arrangements have been made by the executive committee of the Board of Trade for a conference next week with James T. Begg, a community expert of New York, at which matters will be taken up pertaining to the industrial promotion of the city. It is expected that recommendations will be made along different lines which will be submitted to the board at a public meeting later. One of the problems to be discussed is the housing situation of the city. It is realized that this problem must be solved if the city is to advance industrially.
The horse of Edgar Toms hitched to a stick wagon, near Myersville, dashed along the streets of that town Sunday and tore along the road beyond for a couple of miles. The runaway caused considerable excitement and the steed was pursued by automobiles. Toms was unloading milk at the station when the horse took fright at a peculiar noise on the trolley wires and dashed off.
50 Years Ago
April 28, 1970
On a visit to Frederick — for the first time in 23 years — Kennard Weddell, of Tacoma, Wash., a student of the life and work of John Frederick Amelung, famous 18th century glass manufacturer, was shown glass pieces claimed to have been made by Amelung at the historic glass works in Urbana District. At the Frederick County Historical Society, he was shown a large green goblet which was made at Amelung’s manufactory and was owned for some years by the late Marshall L. Etchison, one of Maryland’s leading connoisseurs.
20 Years Ago
April 28, 2000
A team of developers and architects working for the Frederick Housing Authority gave a detailed presentation Thursday evening of sweeping changes planned for two of the city’s housing projects. The housing authority wants to tear down the John Hanson and Taney apartments and replace them with a community of single family homes, rowhouses and duplexes, complete with yards and porches. Housing Authority Director Teresa Justice said the neighborhood makeover will help solve some of the social problems stemming from the poor design of 1950s and 1960s ear housing projects.
A fire in the basement of a West Patrick Street business caused extensive smoke damage to the rest of the building, according to fire fighters. The fire occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the basement area of Chick DeNinno’s Performance Center at the corner of West Patrick Street and Old Camp Road, according to incident commander Lt. John Sherwood of Independent Fire Co. Building owner Rick Reed was in an office in the building when he and several other occupants smelled something “electrical” coming from the basement, Mr. Reed said.
