100 Years Ago
April 28, 1921
Extensive plans are being made for the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Brunswick railroad yards on Tuesday, May 10. The ceremonies, which will include a parade, addresses by prominent speakers and a big dance at night, will be under the auspices of the Baltimore and Ohio Veterans’ Association and will be an important event in railroad circles.
A union public meeting under the auspices of the Womans’ Christian Temperance Union of Woodsboro, will be held in the Lutheran church next Sunday evening beginning at 7:30 o’clock. The choirs of the churches of the town will render special music and an interesting program, including a demonstration by the Loyal Temperance Legion and readings and recitations by talent of this city.
50 Years Ago
April 28, 1971
A golf ball smashed the windshield of a Frederick woman’s car yesterday afternoon while she was driving past the Washingtonian Motel’s golf course. Mrs. John Brashears said she was driving north on Interstate 70 South when the golf ball struck her windshield. The glass shattered, but she was not injured.
Rumors of a reduction in force of 350 Fort Detrick employees remain unconfirmed this morning. Conversations with spokesmen for Fort Detrick, the Department of the Army, the Department of Defense and HEW produced no information concerning the accuracy of the rumors.
20 Years Ago
April 28, 2001
Vacancy signs along Frederick’s Golden Mile makes you wonder if the city’s commercial stretch has lost some of its luster. The 60,000-square-foot space once occupied by Hechinger’s has been vacant for a number of months now, and as if its problems were contagious, neighboring Montgomery Ward’s closed its doors for good after the demise of Hechinger’s. What used to be a bustling parking lot at the former County Market on Waverley Drive is eerily empty. The former supermarket space is still not occupied since the store moved a block away almost a year ago.
“You see,” Mr. Jiggs told the young, painted faces, “clowns are the stars of the show. But the problem with most young clowns is that they put on too much makeup,” the promotional clown for the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus said as he taught several young people the history of clowns and how to apply the makeup during clown school this week in the Francis Scott Key Mall. Mr. Jiggs, also known as Bob Marsh, ran away to join the circus when he was 61, years after dreaming of one day entertaining the masses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.