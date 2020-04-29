100 Years Ago
April 29, 1920
Every suspicious character in the county is being picked up by the local authorities since the robbery of the Sandy Spring bank on Monday. Two men were arrested Tuesday in Brunswick and later released. Another stranger was given a hearing yesterday. A suspiciously-acting man giving his name as G.W. Hill, Atlanta, Ga., was arrested early yesterday morning at Lime Kiln by Deputy Sheriff Morgan Runkles. Word was received at the sheriff’s office that a man was loafing around the station, and the arrest was made. At a hearing, the man said that he was on his way to Cincinnatti and had bought a ticket from his home, Atlanta to Baltimore. he then rode out as far as Lime Kiln and decided to return South.
An examination of James E. Meade, the ex-soldier who is at present lodged in the local jail awaiting trial this afternoon for stealing $150, was made yesterday by Dr. Charles F. Goodell. The doctor thoroughly examined the prisoner and stated that he had a mild form of tuberculosis, but was in fairly good shape. The prisoner stole $150 from a fellow patient at Sabillasville. The hearing will be at 2 o’clock this afternoon before Justice J. Grahame Johnson.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1970
Workmen had several trees in the court house park cut down early Tuesday morning as the work to thin out the trees there has begun. The court house park has 16 large trees shading the front, and the plan is to take half of them out so that other landscaping and shrubbery planting can be done in the park.
The county commissioners Tuesday unanimously agreed to deny a petition submitted by the Linganore Corp., requesting that a portion of the county-owned Meadow Road be closed, following a ruling by the county attorney that closing of the road would be “clearly unlawful.” County attorney Clater Smith Jr. told the commissioners that if the purpose of the petition is to close the road solely for the benefit of the Lake Linganore development, “it clearly can’t be done.”
“The day is past when the United States should be expected to play both Santa Claus and policeman for the rest of the world,” Senator Joseph Tydings told approximately 200 people attending the second annual banquet of the Brunswick Board of Trade at Brunswick High School last night.
20 Years Ago
April 29, 2000
Frederick Community College has backed out on its plan to take over the Public Safety Training Facility on Reich’s Ford Road. “After discussing the proposal with the college staff and county officials, we have decided it’s more important that we maintain our good will with members of the fire and rescue community ...,” FCC President Patricia Stanley wrote in a letter to Frederick County Commissioners President David Gray.
Former Frederick mayor Ronald Young, whose preservationist credentials aided his rise to deputy director of the state planning department, opened the Maryland Preservation and Revitalization Conference in Frederick on Friday with a speech about Smart Growth policies. Frederick couldn’t have grown to become the second largest Maryland city and retained its distinctive charm without policies that balanced economic development and historic preservation, said Mr. Young.
