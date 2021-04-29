100 Years Ago
April 29, 1921
The postponed practice game between the Frederick Blue Ridge League club and the Boys’ High School baseball nine will be played at Agricultural Park Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock. The game was to have been played last Saturday but was postponed on account of wet grounds.
Tons of seeds that accumulate annually at tomato canning factories and which have been regarded as waste can now be utilized in making table or culinary oil and pressed cake for stock feed, the result of work of chemists of the United States Department of Agriculture. It is estimated that approximately 2,000 tons of seed is available annually as the output of the pulping plants in Eastern and Middle Western tomato belts. This seed, the department specialists say, contain from 18 to 20 percent of oil.
The barn raising on the farm of H.E. Koontz, near Unionville, and tenanted by his son, R. Hollis Koontz, was largely attended. J. Vernon Lowman was the contractor. The barn will be a large one when finished. A sumptuous dinner was served to 100 people.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1971
WASHINGTON — A blonde 19-year-old peace worker, arrested on a Washington rooftop by FBI agents, was held Wednesday as a material witness in the March 1 bombing of the U.S. Capitol. The girl, Leslie Bacon, was held in $100,000 bond after authorities said she has been under grand jury investigation in Seattle, Wash., in connection with national security matters, including the Capitol bombing.
The Maryland Academy of Sciences has asked the federal government to utilize the scientific facilities at Fort Detrick and provide funds for some of the present staff to work on problems in biomedical research. The council’s resolution includes the points that there is an urgent need for biomedical research in many fields and that Fort Detrick laboratories represent an important national resource in buildings and equipment that are virtually unique.
More than 200 dynamite caps, stolen over a month ago, were recovered yesterday afternoon near Kemptown by State Police. Tfc. John Reburn said police received information that the caps and 100 feet of fuse were buried on a farm near Kemptown. Police dug up a metal box that contained 200 fuse blasting caps, five electric caps and 100 feet of safety blasting fuse. No arrests have been made. The blasting supplies were stolen more than a month ago from a construction site of the Hoosier Engineering Co.
20 Years Ago
April 29, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
