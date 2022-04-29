100 Years Ago
April 29, 1922
A building and improvement boom has struck Brunswick. A number of citizens of that town contemplating erecting new houses and improving their properties. While the West End seems to be the center of activities along this line, improvements are being made in different sections of the town. Wenner and Brunswick streets are the center of operations. The sound of the hammer is heard almost everywhere, but in this locality particularly, it is a familiar sound. George Wenner is preparing to move the old Wenner house, in the extreme West End, from its old location to a more desirable spot on the same street in line with new homes to build and with those already constructed.
Personality was given the new Frederick Hotel, now under construction, and which will open with a typically southern house-warming in the fall. Last night, the board of directors of the Frederick Hotel company named it The Francis Scott Key Hotel, linking Frederick with the writer of the nation’s anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Mineral waters of three distinct varieties abound on the “Yellow Springs” farm near Charlesville Crossing. The property, of 137 acres, is owned by Thomas S. Anderson, who purchased it last October from A.W. Burkhart. It is considered one of the leading stock farms in the county. There are three varieties of mineral waters flowing from as many springs in abundance. The tract takes its name from the number of springs found within its boundaries. Yellow Springs farm had been in the Burkhart family for nearly a century. It descended to A.W. Burkhart from his father in 1879 and was at one time one of the “frontier” farms of the county.
50 Years Ago
April 29, 1972
Eight film “peep shows” and eight viewing machines were confiscated Friday from the Bradley Bookstore on North Market Street by Frederick City Police. The films allegedly violate the Maryland Code because they do not carry the seal of approval from the Maryland Board of Censors. “It’s a sad day in American history when a citizen is arrested for censorship in the Free State,” said Ira Adler, operations manager for the Frederick store and others throughout the state. No arrests were made yesterday but charges are pending, Det. Lt. Paul Mossburg said.
A stolen car containing a stolen television set was recovered last night as the driver fled from city police officers in the 100 block of Madison Street. The incident was almost identical to a similar recovery of a stolen car and merchandise Thursday night in the Optimist parking lot off East All Saints Street. The car, similar in model and make to the car recovered Thursday, was reported stolen from the City Hall parking lot at 10:40 p.m. Friday by the owner. Police spotted the car on Madison Street about 30 minutes later but the driver was able to elude the officers on foot. The television set had been reported stolen earlier in the day.
20 Years Ago
April 29, 2002
Frederick County’s population jumped 8,512 from April 2000 to July 2001 to put it over the 200,000 level, according to just released U.S. Census Bureau data. The quickening pace made the county one of the 100 fastest-growing in the nation, the bureau said.
Elvis may have left the building but he will again enter the bedroom with two new furniture lines. With a light-colored contemporary “Hollywood” theme and a cherry-toned traditional “Graceland” theme, the two bedroom lines are part of a growing celebrity trend in home furnishings. It’s part of an increasingly “personality-driven market,” says Doug Bassett, vice president of sales and marketing for Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co. in Galax, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.