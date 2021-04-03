SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 3, 1921
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1971
Good Morning! “Trouble is there are too many Democratic and Republican Senators and not enough United States Senators.” — Ed Ford
Fifteen Navajo grade school students from Mariana Lake, New Mexico, are spending a month in Frederick to learn about the non-native American way of life.
Sometime in late summer this year, a new state road will open, swinging around the town of Mount Airy at a cost of $1,081,000. Most residents agree that the road is needed. The only major road into Carroll County from Route U.S. 40, other than through New Market or Sykesville, is Md. 27, which passes right through Mount Airy.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2001
Maryland residents bugged by telephone solicitations will be happy with General Assembly action. The House of Delegates approved a bill making Maryland the 16th state to forbid telemarketers from blocking their company names or the telephone numbers from Caller ID units.
Frederick officials are studying proposals by the YMCA and Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations to run the city’s Youth Services Department, Chief Operations Officer Rick Weldon said. The city did not solicit the proposals, and the administration was not looking to divest itself of the department, he said.
The two overall winners in the high school division of the 20th annual Frederick County Science and Engineering Fair will soon find out how their projects measure up against entries from around the world. Brian Shedd and Abigail Shearin, both Middletown High School seniors, are headed to San Jose, Calif., for the International Science and Engineering Fair in May.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 4, 1921
Frederick city’s water supply, which was marked by the Maryland State Department of Health as questionable a short time ago and was ordered to analyze, has passed the tests of both the state and the United States Government, according to word received by City Health Officer Dr. J.M. Goodman.
Bills of lading 126 years old are in the possession of George T. Kohlenberg, Adamstown. They are for goods freighted by ship from Petersburg to Norfolk, Va., on the fifth, sixth and seventh of May 1795. The phraseology is such as to make them a curiosity to the shippers of the present day. One is for 210 barrels of flour; another for 220 barrels of flour and one small calf; and another for 60 hogsheads of tobacco. All three shipments were consigned to Conway, Whittle and Company, Norfolk, Va.
A dispatch from Hagerstown last night stated that B.M. Kerfoot, 32 years old, residing this city, was injured in Hagerstown yesterday afternoon when a motorcycle on which he was riding collided with an automobile driven by D.M. Walker, this city. When the machines collided, it is said that Kerfoot was thrown to the ground and rendered unconscious. He was taken to the Washington County Hospital for treatment of a broken leg, fractured below the knee, and cuts and bruises about the head and body.
50 Years Ago
April 4, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 4, 2001
Frederick County severed ties with the Frederick County Humane Society and will force the organization to leave the county-owned building off Rosemont Avenue by November. After months of negative publicity involving volunteers’ allegations of unfair euthanization practices and other internal problems between society and county-employed staff, the commissioners voted 3-0 against renewing a contract wit the society, with Commissioner Jan Gardner abstaining and Commissioner Ilona Hogan absent.
Republicans growled over a plan to lease a multimillion-dollar aircraft for the Maryland State Police, decrying the expense and doubting the official report for the plane’s necessity. “The bottom line is that somebody wanted a new toy,” said Delegate Richard La Vay, R-Montgomery. Contained in Gov. Parris Glendening’s supplemental budget proposal is $250,000 to lease a new Raytheon King Air 350, which can seat 11, to extradite prisoners from out of state.
