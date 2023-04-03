100 Years Ago
April 3, 1923
After burning over more than 600 acres of land on the Washington county side of South Mountain, near Black Rock Hotel, a forest fire which started Saturday was extinguished Monday. A number of volunteers headed by Fire Warden Cleveland Faulders fought the fire for more than ten hours before it was gotten under control. It is thought that the fire was of incendiary origin. It was discovered Saturday afternoon about a mile from Black Rock Hotel, which was threatened by a mountain fire several months ago, but stopped within twenty-five feet of the building.
Dr. George Wilmer Yourtee, well-known surgeon and physician, died at his residence in Burkittsville Saturday evening after an illness of 24 hours. He was 45 years and one month old. Dr. Yourtee was thought to have been enjoying good health and his sudden death came as a shock to his relatives and friends.
“Memorial Hall,” Middletown’s handsome community building, erected as a memorial to the service men of Middletown Valley at a cost of $55,000, has been completed and will be dedicated with elaborate ceremony April 20. The building includes and opera house, with a seating capacity of 600; a public library, community room, banquet hall and an American Legion room, all of which will be attractively equipped. It is the show place of the town and will be a lasting memorial to those who went to war from Middletown.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1973
Frederick County women bypassed the meat counter Monday joining a nationwide boycott this week. In five major grocery stores in Frederick, managers and meat buyers said business looked normal yesterday. Many of their customers, however, opted for vegetables and macaroni or last week’s leftovers. Charles Fogle of Cappello’s Market in downtown Frederick is waiting until midweek to see the effect of the boycott. President Nixon’s freeze on beef, pork and lamb prices last Thursday has already sent Fogle’s wholesale prices soaring: 6 cents per pound higher for chicken, 4 cents higher for fish.
Urbana residents will gather at the Urbana Church hall to hear about and express their opinions on two proposed Planned Unit Developments (PUD) in their election district. Residents contend these PUDs would bring 11,854 new dwellings to the area. One project with a total of 7,250 units is proposed for a site previously recommended for a mobile home development about 1.5 miles east of Urbana near Centerville. The other project will include a “Leisure Village” for retired people and will in and near the town of Urbana.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2003
— Gov. Robert Ehrlich’s plan to bring slot machine gambling to Maryland racetracks to raise money for public schools was decidedly rejected Wednesday by a House committee, apparently ending chances for passage of the bill this year. “Today, one committee stood in the way of $700 million for school kids,” said a visibly upset James DiPaula, Mr. Ehrlich’s budget secretary.
Frederick County’s largest water project under development involves many technical challenges and state and federal regulations. It is also mired in local politics, both within county government and between the county and the city. Officials in the mid-1990s hatched the idea for the project, which is essentially aimed at getting water from the Potomac River to the city and vicinity. It’s viewed as crucial to business and residential growth in and around Frederick.A town center with a historic feel will be built near the community’s entrance on Eaglehead Drive under plans proposed by the new developer, Virginia-based Land Stewards. The town center will include a mix of residential, civic and commercial properties within walking distance of each other, said Steve Gang, principal urban designer for Lessard Architectural Group, a Virginia firm hired by Land Stewards. Frederick’s historic downtown district inspired the design, Mr. Gang said.
