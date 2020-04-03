100 Years Ago
April 3, 1920
Fire originating from an overheated oil stove damaged the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Moler, Brunswick, a few days ago, about $200. Clothing belonging to members of the family and furniture was also damaged about $200. Mrs. Moler ignited the stove in the dining room and then went to the kitchen to prepare dinner. In a short time, she saw smoke coming from the dining room and an investigation revealed that the oil stove had caught fire and the room was filled with smoke.
Work has been commenced on the addition of a third story to the main building of the Union Knitting Mills, East Patrick street. The rear of the building is already three stories and when the present work is completed both buildings will be the same height. A stair-tower will be built to connect the main mill and warehouse, both fronting on East Patrick street. The third floor, with the exception of a rest room, will be equipped with knitting machines.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1970
A heavy wind storm raced through Frederick County Thursday, causing fires, power failures and combining with a deluge to flood many county roads. The storm had gusts of up to 70 mph in some locations in the county, and by the late afternoon the wind was blowing at about 50 mph.
Frederick City, long touting its Civil War historical significance, is again trying to collect a Civil War era debt. The latest attempt took shape last night at the Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting when the group passed a resolution asking the legislators to introduce a bill. The purpose: To collect $200,000 which the city paid out as a ransom to Confederate General Jubal Early to prevent the town from being destroyed by southern forces.
Frederick residents will be treated to an unusual sight as a result of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen meeting last night — a parade through town in May. The request for the approval of the parade and its route came from the Thurmont American Legion, which is sponsoring the parade to promote Americanism.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2000
The beginnings of the county’s second skate park were erected over the weekend behind the Emmitsburg Community Center by a group of volunteers, some of whom have been fighting for the recreation area for two years. Led by Emmitsburg resident and father of a skater, Leo Hobbs, about 10 people showed up to help employees from Funtastik of Gettysburg build ramps, pyramids and half-pipes on an old tennis court in Emmitsburg Memorial Park.
After nearly 78 years in existence, the Middletown American Legion Everhart Post 51 is disbanding, according to post commander Ronald Pitts. The service organization is closing up shop because of a lack of growth and the fact that none of its members is willing to take over leadership duties, Mr. Pitts said.
