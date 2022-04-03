SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 3, 1922
Preliminary steps were taken at a meeting in Hagerstown Friday by leading fruit growers of Frederick, Washington, Carroll and Allegany counties toward forming a community-picking organization. A committee was appointed to recommend plans for an organization and will meet in Hagerstown next Friday and submit a report. James H. Gambrill Jr. and Thomas Hayward represented this county on the committee.
Three buildings in Frederick county dedicated to worship were once used as beer halls. On the northwest corner of All Saints street and Brew Alley, the citizens are pushing to complete a fine church that is a credit to their zeal. It is interesting to know that on the site of this church, there was formerly the old Peter Baer and Paul Hauser Brewery. Just outside the limits of the Braddock Heights park, there formerly was a beer hall that was bought and dedicated to the Lord. Out on the northwest section of the city, in the heart of the present campus of Hood College, is a building dedicated about Whitsuntide 1869 to King Backus. It is now used as the chapel by the students of Hood College.
50 Years Ago
April 3, 1972
Almost anything can happen — and frequently does — within the bustling walls of the All Saints Street Frederick City Terminal of the Eastern Greyhound Lines. While in the terminal waiting for a Washington bus the other evening, a very well-dressed, highly refined and well-educated lady whom we suspect — with no disrespect — was on the verge of her 40th birthday, with a briefcase under her arm, walked up to us and introduced herself. “Good evening sir,” she said. “You appear to be a gentleman of both maturity and refinement to whom I can reveal — for the first time in my long years of happy life in Frederick City — the fact that, although during this period I have consistently — in the best traditions of royalty — preferred to maintain a status of complete incognito — that I am — in complete truth — as the documents in my portfolio will completely prove — “Queen Agatha the First of Great Britain.”
Car owners in Frederick County are beginning to realize that Uncle Sam’s 42,500-mile Interstate Highway System, now three-quarters finished, has become a more costly undertaking than expected. They know that because they, along with the rest of the motoring public, are footing the bill through their purchases of gasoline, tires and other items. At the present time, the federal government is collecting some $1,110,000 a year from car operators in the local area. The bulk of it is derived from the 4-cent tax levied on every gallon of gas.
20 Years Ago
April 3, 2002
A Washington, D.C., developer has been negotiating the purchase of the city-owned Carmack-Jay’s property, holding out hope that a grocery store will return to the long-vacant building. The offer by Douglas Development Corp. prompted Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty to kill a plan to convert the building into City Market, a pavilion-style marketplace operated by the city through a nonprofit organization.
When Neil Bechtol took over as Thurmont’s interim police chief on Jan. 1, 1987, he agreed to keep the post six months. He’s already extended his stay by more than 15 years. But not for much longer. After contemplating retirement for much of the past three years, Chief Bechtol has notified the town that his last day on the job will be June 6.
Urgent demands for new and renovated schools, plus pleas for a senior center that included a song dominated Tuesday’s Frederick County Commissioners budget hearing. A crowd of about 150 packed Winchester Hall for the hearing on how to divide hundreds of millions of dollars for capital improvements over the next six years.
