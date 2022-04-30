SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 30, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 30, 2002
Sunday’s tornado in La Plata was a rare event. Twisters of that magnitude — F4 or above — have hit Maryland only three times in the past century, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has said preliminarily that Sunday’s tornado was an F5, the highest rating on the Fujita scale for measuring tornadoes, and the only time such a strong twister has hit Maryland. The scale is F0 to F5.
For the past 30 years, local residents Jack and Betty Linton clipped every obituary out of The Frederick News-Post and added them to a collection started in 1930. On Monday, library volunteers helped move the collection of about 450,000 obituaries from the Lintons’ home to its new location in the Maryland Room of the renovated C. Burr Artz Library. Mr. Linton has cared for and supplemented the collection he obtained from the late J. Mehrling Holdcroft. Mr. Holdcroft, a Frederick native who moved to Baltimore, archived obituaries from The Frederick News-Post for 30 years before he lost his eyesight in the late 1960s, said Mr. Linton. Mr. Holdcroft started clipping the obituaries in 1930. The Lintons met him while researching their family history in 1968.
A house fire at Park Drive in Emmitsburg that “could be seen for miles” left six people homeless and killed two cats Monday night, said Wayne Powell, Vigilant Hose Co. spokesman. The only injury was to a passerby, Mike Stouter, who cut his thumb trying to break a rear window when he heard crying from inside the two-story house, Mr. Powell said. Mr. Stouter, of Emmitsburg, was driving on U.S. 15 when he saw the fire and stopped “and ran across the back lawn and heard a sound like children crying,” Mr. Powell said. The six residents, which include four children, were not home at the time, however, Mr. Powell said. “It was probably one or both of the cats, would be my best guess,” he said.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
May 1, 1922
Presence of mind and quick thinking on the part of Joseph Flautt Frizell, the 13-year-old son of Enoch Frizell, no doubt saved the life of Paul Humerick, recently at the Emmitsburg railway station. The boy, with several other youngsters, were waiting for the evening train to arrive. Walking along by the side of the track some few yards from the station, they saw the baggage car detached, approaching the young Humerick on the front part. They called to him to jump off but evidently not knowing the car was rolling along he gave little attention to their warning. Quick as a flash Frizell realized the danger and ran after the can and at the same time pulling Humerick down to earth. Flautt Frizell has been a hero in the eyes of his friends during the week, and rightly so.
Charles Henry Coblentz, who resides near Middletown, celebrated his 82nd birthday last Sunday. Born on April 23, 1840, he received his education in the schools of his native district. In 1864, having previously mastered the details of farming, he started to make his own way in life. In that year, he was married, and he located on his present home which is called “Foxes Hole Enlarged,” about a half-mile from Middletown. Across the fields of his home, Jubal Early and his troops camped one night. Fearing that the Confederates would harm his family, Mr. Coblentz went to the general and had a conference with him. As a result, Early sent a squad of soldiers to guard the Coblentz home, the soldiers sleeping on the porch. The next morning, Mrs. Coblentz gave them breakfast.
Dr. Joseph Ennis, of Waynesboro, Pa., formerly of Burkittsville, has a force of men at work building a summer cottage on the cliffs below the Miller saw mill place at Sharpsburg. There will be about 100 steps to reach it from the low grounds.
50 Years Ago
May 1, 1972
Tania Kelley was born in a small village outside of Kiev in 1926. The Russian Revolution had been over for several years. She had grown up in a house with a thick thatched roof and thick white walls. There were not toilets then, and as she discovered just recently in her return visit in 1968, there are still no toilets. She met her husband at an enlisted men’s club in 1942. They came to this country in 1948. “We came back here when we only had one hundred dollars. But we worked hard ... What I want to say is that you can make it in this country if you know how to work. I think this country is wonderful. I would not leave it for Russia.”
McGovern forces in Frederick moved their campaign into high gear Saturday with the first in a series of voter canvasses. Some 35 volunteers for McGovern began to canvass the more than 7,000 Democratic voters living in the City of Frederick.
WASHINGTON — Columnist Jack Anderson said today that FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover “happily prepared secret memos, loaded with intimate details about the personal affairs of the high and mighty” for President Lyndon B. Johnson’s “bedtime reading.” Anderson told the House government information subcommittee the “sex lives, drinking habits and personal affairs” of prominent Americans have come under FBI scrutiny “although the FBI has no jurisdiction nor justification for this kind of snooping.
20 Years Ago
May 1, 2002
Charles E. Smith, who revealed in January he wanted to return to the House of Delegates, said Tuesday he was withdrawing from the District 3B race to protect his business. The announcement prompted Frederick County Commissioner Rick Weldon to change his plans for the November elections, opting to chase the 3B seat rather than try to keep his Winchester hall office.
Side-by-side house fires within one week on Park Drive, Emmitsburg, prompted fire officials to ask for an investigation into whether problems in Allegheny Power’s electrical equipment could have started the blazes. The fires caused $220,000 in damage and displaced two families. Both fires were started by electrical malfunctions, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office. Allen Slaggers, an Allegheny Power spokesman, said Tuesday that technicians found no evidence linking the two fires to failures in the utility company’s equipment.
