100 Years Ago
April 30, 1921
Hurled upon the steering wheel of his machine as it crashed headlong into a brick pole on North Market street near Church street, Harry Grove, better known as “Hoppy,” sustained serious bruises on the chest and stomach, had his lip badly cut and sustained a deep cut under the chin. Both headlights were broken off his machine, the windshield was shattered, the radiator smashed and a spring broken.
The Conservation Commission has entered into a lease for the Wachter fish ponds near Lewistown to run in connection with the natural fish hatchery near that place. The price paid for the lease is not known. Local parties interested in the work of the hatchery express themselves as disappointed by the commission’s failure to continue to use ponds supplied with water from Fishing Creek, which local authorities contend to be better adapted for the propagation of game fish than any water east of the Mississippi.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1971
The Hood College Dean of Faculty announced her resignation after holding that post for two years. Dean Catherine Chilman said her resignation was not her choice but was due to a number of circumstances at Hood that are related to the current financial squeeze, which many private campuses are experiencing. Dean Chilman said last night the board of trustees informed her of their desire for her to resign April 15, immediately before she served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Youth.
Members of the Gov. Thomas Johnson High School PTSA last night heard a preliminary report on the recent evaluation for accreditation, which gave the five-year-old institution high marks in most areas but recommended a tightening up of school rules and procedures. According to principal Karl Manwiller, the report is “not as bad as our critics might wish and not as good as we might wish.”
Frederick Iron and Steel Inc. and the International Molder’s Union, Local 237, announced a new contract Wednesday that will provide each worker with the equivalent of a 55-cents-per-hour increase over the three-year contract period. The contract also includes an extra holiday, four weeks vacation for those with 20 years experience and job reclassification adjustments.
20 Years Ago
April 30, 2001
Santa Claus didn’t come down Mary Smith’s chimney, but elves in jeans and red T-shirts began repairing it on Saturday. The day marked the peak of Christmas in April, a national home improvement program benefiting the needy and elderly. At Mrs. Smith’s one-story white house on Tract Road in Emmitsburg, two dozen volunteers rebuilt her “summer kitchen,” an enclosed porch with appliances and repaired the chimney.
As the community of Thurmont on Saturday began celebrating its 250th anniversary amid red-white-and-blue banners at Mechanicstown Square Park, a whimsical question — unsettling for some — floated through the crowd. The riddle: What will Thurmont be like 100 years from now?
