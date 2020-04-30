100 Years Ago
April 30, 1920
H. Ben Ray Jr. has accepted a position with C.E. Cline as manager of the Grafonola department of the store. He has been connected with the Columbia Graphophone Company for several years thereby gaining valuable experience for this work.
The greatest step forward that the State Game Department has ever been able to secure in the way of protective legislation, according to State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte, was the enactment of a law by the Maryland Legislature during is 1920 session providing for a uniform statewide muskrat and otter season, opening January 1 and closing March 15. The law also prohibits the killing of these fur bearing animals by any other means than by trapping or gigging. One of the most striking features of the new game legislation is the requirement that each hunter wear an arm band on his left sleeve while hunting, the number on this band corresponding to the number of the license taken by the huntsman.
50 Years Ago
April 30, 1970
U.S. Senator Margaret Chase Smith (R-Maine) arrived Wednesday in order to see first-hand the facilities, equipment and personnel at Fort Detrick. Colonel E.M. Gershater, commanding officer at Fort Detrick, initiated the briefing with a discussion of the installation’s facilities, mission, safety operations, personnel strength, funding and relationships with tenant organizations and the local community.
Board of Education central staff members presented their preliminary elementary Family Life and Human Development program to its Citizenry Advisory Commission at a meeting last night at the board office. Beginning in kindergarten, students would discuss various aspects of family living and discover concepts of love and friendship as they relate to the family and to others around them. Kindergarten children would also observe animals, such as hamsters and guppies, and their relation to their young.
20 Years Ago
April 30, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not print a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.