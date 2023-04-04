100 Years Ago
April 4, 1923
While no estimate can be made of the sum cleared by the musical comedy, “Kathleen,” staged and presented by the American Legion on Monday and Tuesday nights at the City Opera House, officers of the Legion feel confident that a substantial amount will be added to its fund. Good crowds greeted both performances. The story of the play was appealing, the songs tuneful, the dances pretty and the staging and acting good.
The alleged matrimonial ventures of Charles D. Davis, 73, have reached a total of 18, according to a report from Wilkes-Barre Tuesday night, where he is being held by the authorities. Letters received by women in Cleveland, Ohio, and Cumberland declare they had been victimized by Davis. Each said they married Davis who disappeared a few days later with up to $200 in his wives cash.
50 Years Ago
April 4, 1973
Noting a deterioration of workmanship on residential subdivision roads to be taken into the county system, County Engineer William Fout proposed new requirements for this year’s construction season to the county commissioners Monday. In his report to the commissioners, Fout observed that the paving on some roads is not thick enough, the ditches along others aren’t located the correct distance from the center line, the base course for some are laid “in a vary careless manner,” and the seams between sections of some roads could use improvement.
The County Commissioners authorized County Engineer William Fout to have 22 of the county’s bridges inspected, rated and inventoried to meet requirements of the Federal Aid Highway Act. The cost is estimated at $28,700. There are about 40 more bridges to be inspected. Fout added, the regulations require inspection of every bridge longer than 20 feet. The first 22 bridges were selected because they are the most heavily traveled and most likely to have safety problems, he said. All of the bridges are truss design, similar to the old Biggs Ford Road and Reich’s Ford bridges.
20 Years Ago
April 4, 2003
He’s not rich and he’s not famous, but he is Patrick Duffy. “And I don’t know who shot J.R. (Ewing),” said Mr. Duffy, referring to the infamous season finale of the popular 1980s nighttime serial “Dallas.” Mr. Duffy is one of several hometown residents who bear the dubious honor of having the same name as a celebrity. For some it’s been a lifetime of one-liners and comebacks. Paul Newman of Smithsburg says having a celebrity-status name definitely requires a sense of humor. “Someone always has some kind of comment,” said Mr. Newman. “Most often I’m asked if I have any salad dressing or if I’m related,” to the actor. The answer is always, “No.” People always ask Clark Gable if his mother was a fan of the actor. “Actually, she was more of an Elvis fan,” said the Rohersville resident. So how did he get the name Clark? “My dad has a big family,” he said. “They all dared him to name me Clark.”
Fearing the state will balance its budget on the backs of local governments, Frederick County Manager Doug Browning pushed Thursday for an immediate countywide freeze on hiring, training, travel and equipment purchases. But the county commissioners were cool to the idea.
