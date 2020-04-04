100 Years Ago
April 4, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 4, 1970
For the first time since 1843, the State of Maryland received a new set of standards and precision instruments. They were presented by Dr. Lewis M. Branscomb, director of the National Bureau of Standards, at ceremonies in Gaithersburg Friday. Maryland is the latest state to receive new standards and precision instruments under a program authorized by the 89th Congress, to replace the old standards, provided to the state in 1843.
Approximately 20 property owners and interested individuals attended a hearing Friday afternoon, conducted by the Metropolitan District Commission and the county commissioners to determine public interest in financing a feasibility study for a central sewer system in the Bennett Creek area. No opposition was voiced.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies will play baseball sometime this season in a new $44.4 million sports stadium. Just when the Phillies will move from antiquated Connie Mack Stadium to the new site rising in South Philadelphia is strictly a guess. The target is May 5 for a night game with San Diego, but not even the most optimistic city official will guarantee that date. The stadium will seat 50,000 for baseball.
20 Years Ago
April 4, 2000
John Miller and Craig Rosendale will take seats on the Middletown board of commissioners on April 10. Mr. Rosendale and Mr. Miller each outpolled challenger Frank Snodgrass for the two board openings in Monday’s election.
Bryan Haines’ parents sometimes have a difficult time understanding their son’s work with the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick. But Bryan knows what he’s doing. In fact, he’s done such a good job with his research that he won the grand prize March 25 at the Frederick County Science and Engineering Fair. The Thurmont 17-year-old’s work with “B-cell lymphoma genetic vaccine” and mice has earned him a trip to the International Science and Engineering Fair to be held in May in Detroit.
A logjam on the county’s highways could produce a logjam in development, if a proposal by Commissioner John L. Thompson Jr. moves forward. On Monday, Mr. Thompson announced a series of proposals that would limit development if roads couldn’t handle more traffic. “We’ve reached the ability of the county’s road network to handle more traffic,” Mr. Thompson said.
