100 Years Ago
April 4, 1922
M.K. Reddick, son of Congressman Reddick, of Montana, who spent a week in this city last June, making aeroplane flights, has returned and expects remaining here a week. He has Robert Jefferson, of Philadelphia, an aeroplane mechanic, as a traveling companion, and they will accommodate those who desire a trip through the air. Last June, about 150 Fredericktonians went up in Reddick’s plane.
Brunswick’s new automobile fire engine proved its worth at its first call for service Saturday evening, when it made a run of half a mile in eleven minutes and saved the house and contents of Thomas Caniford. When the firemen arrived on the scene, one room was blazing fiercely, and the flames were gradually spreading over the building. In the absence of water, the blaze was extinguished with chemicals.
50 Years Ago
April 4, 1972
Rocks, trees and earth slid down a steep cliff this morning in Loudoun County, Va., cutting off a 100-yard section of U.S. Route 15, just south of the Maryland line. State Police in Virginia said they didn’t believe anyone was trapped inside the wall of debris 30 feet high. Apparently, the earth just gave way along that section of U.S. Route 15 at approximately 5 a.m. today. Trees, rocks, boulders and dirt slid down and covered both lanes of the highway, police said.
Since ancient times, when a philosopher declared, “Vanity, thy name is woman,” the female has been a fashionable creature. Hair care and cosmetology experts have devised another method after 40 years of experimentation, to complement the woman’s features. After many years of research and testing, the lightweight permanent curl fiber was developed. The fiber is pre-tied into permanent, pre-feathered tufts, having two, four or six individual lashes in each tuft. The process is now being advertised in several of Frederick County’s more than 53 salons.
20 Years Ago
April 4, 2002
On the same day that Frederick’s new mayor delivered a budget proposal with a 3 cent property tax hike, a new excise tax and cable franchise fee, she further upped the ante by announcing plans to raise water rates by 10 percent.
One car was stolen, and 35 other unlocked vehicles in Spring Ridge were entered or ransacked by thieves who stole cellphones, compact discs and credit cards early Wednesday, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. Three juveniles seen near one woman’s car about 4:20 a.m. are believed to be responsible for the thefts, said Deputy First Class Denise Wyant.
Excavation at an abandoned Fort Detrick landfill resumed on Wednesday, nearly three months after the discovery of two mysterious vials brought the project to a halt, said Army spokesman Chuck Dasey. Unearthed at “Area B-11” on Jan. 7, the two vials were found to contain common soil and streptococcus-type bacteria but no biological warfare agents, Mr. Dasey said. The bacteria poses no threat to the community, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.