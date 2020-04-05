100 Years Ago
April 5, 1920
This date was a Monday: Printers get a holiday. The News-Post will observe holiday hours on Monday according to annual custom. There will be no edition of The Post Monday morning. The business offices of the News-Post will be closed until 5 o’clock Monday afternoon.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 5, 2000
A section of Frederick County’s landfill is filling up faster than expected and county engineers are trying to cram more trash into the Reich’s Ford Road site. The county had expected solid waste to be trucked into the “cell” at a rate of about 101,000 tons a year, but about 151,000 tons came in during fiscal 2000. Engineers predict it to be full by about February 2001.
County employees have a new retirement plan after action Tuesday night by the Frederick County Commissioners. The new plan carries a $1.1 million price tag, funds the Frederick County Commissioners must find in a tight budget year. But the commissioners said they would find a way to fund the program.
Just about anybody can earn the right to drive a school bus. But it takes a special bunch to drive the mini buses for special education students, special education teacher Connie Kinna said Tuesday. Rock Creek School, Frederick County’s special education school, on Tuesday held its third bus driver luncheon to show appreciation to about 30 bus drivers.
The top pitcher in the Baltimore Orioles minor league system last year and two of June’s seven first-round draft picks are among the players on the Frederick Keys roster for the 2000 season. There are 13 former Keys on the roster. “We are going to have a good mix of young players and guys who have been around for a while,” said Keys manager Dave Machemer.
