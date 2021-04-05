100 Years Ago
April 5, 1921
At the annual corporation election in Middletown yesterday, Burgess George L. Doub and four of the present commissioners, Calvin Coblentz, Maurice Holter, Charles Darner and Sherman Koogle, were re-elected. George Dinterman was the fifth successful member. The election brought the heaviest vote in the history of the town, a total of 263 votes being cast. Of this number 148 were men and 115 were women.
Inasmuch as the State Roads Commission has postponed work on improving the Ijamsville road from Haugh’s Shop to Ijamsville Station, users of this link of road have decided to build a stone road to take care of traffic until such time as the State makes a permanent improved road. Realizing the condition of this road, the County Commissioners have consented to assist in the building of a stone road on the 2-to-1 basis.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1971
A fire that started in the basement of an officer’s quarters at 11:08 a.m. Saturday at Fort Detrick gutted the cellar and a dining room on the first floor, and it caused smoke damage throughout the house, an Army fireman said. Silver, crystal, china and heirlooms were destroyed in the fire, and an adjuster was scheduled to estimate damage today.
Dr. C. Walter England of Silver Spring, a former Frederick resident, has received the first Alumnus Award for Meritorious Services to Agriculture which, according to Robert C. Wiley, president of the Agriculture Alumni Chapter, is awarded to “an outstanding alumnus of the College of Agriculture” of the University of Maryland. Dr. England, who resided in Frederick from 1923 to 1930 and who operated England Laboratories on East Patrick Street from 1961 to 1969, received the award March 27.
20 Years Ago
April 5, 2001
The city’s plan to buy out properties and clear trees on 70 acres to improve airport safety is not going over well with preservation authorities. City consultant Mike Waibel said this week he did not expect some questions raised by the Maryland Historical Trust about four homes it considers historic, three of which are occupied now. Another concern is a Native American archaeological site with “human remains,” said Mr. Waibel.
With the end of the 2001 General Assembly session only four days away, Maryland lawmakers have introduced 2,408 pieces of legislation. They’ve been dispatched to committees where hearings have been held and votes have been taken. Some bills will make it to the House of Delegates and the Senate, where more votes will be taken.
