100 Years Ago
April 5, 1923
W.F. Childs Jr., district engineer of the State Roads Commission, located in Frederick, told Frederick Rotarians at their Wednesday meeting of proposed improvements that will be undertaken this year to the state highways in this county. One mile from the Ford Furnace Bridge to the Montgomery county line on the Buckeystown highway is now under construction. There will be built two miles in Middletown Valley. A mile extension is planned on the Liberty-New Windsor road beginning at the end of present two-mile construction and running towards Oak Orchard. And a one mile road from Thurmont towards Graceham, and probably a two-mile section on the Urbana pike from Urbana towards the Montgomery county line.
Over 100 persons attended the banquet tendered by J. Paul Delphey, agent for Harley-Davidson motorcycles, to his patrons and friends of the Delphey motorcycle plant on West Patrick street. A delightful menu was served, music was furnished by Leslie Digg’s Orchestra, and Charles Hagan played several selections.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1973
Before a packed house Wednesday, the Thurmont Board of Commissioners approved a resolution increasing the cost of sanitary and water connections for apartment units and commercial establishments in Thurmont. The Board of Commissioners decided action was needed now in order to protect the town from developers who would “put something up” before the new rates went into effect.
Traffic eastbound on U.S. 40 in front of the Frederick Towne Mall was re-routed into the west-bound lanes Wednesday after a dump truck backed over a gasoline tank, rupturing it. Reports indicate that the truck backed over a partially buried fiberglas tank filled with 10,000 gallons of gasoline, located in front of a Gulf Station, currently under construction.
National Grange Master John W. Scott, of Harrisburg, Pa., will deliver the silver anniversary address of the Glade Valley Grange April 8 at Walkersville Fire Hall. Scott was elected 17th master of the National Grange in 1968 during the Grange’s 102nd annual session.
20 Years Ago
April 5, 2003
Frederick’s board of aldermen voted unanimously Thursday night to allow elected officials to play golf for free at city-owned Clustered Spires Golf Course, a move that Mayor Jennifer Dougherty vehemently opposed. Ms. Dougherty said even with the resolution allowing her to play the course at no charge, “if I’m playing, I’m paying.”
The Historical Society of Frederick County Museum has been accredited by the American Association of Museums. The designation, awarded to about 750 museums nationwide, means the society operates its museum with the highest professional standards and practices.
As a child growing up in East St. Louis, Ill., Vernon Herron could walk a block from home and witness prostitutes or drug dealers conducting business. But at the age of 20, the murder of a boyhood friend helped propel him into a life of fighting crime. “The murder of my friend changed my life. It was then that I knew I needed to leave East St. Louis,” said the new commander of the Frederick barrack of the Maryland State Police. He assumed command in mid-March, overseeing 56 troopers and 10 civilian employees.
