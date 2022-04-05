100 Years Ago
April 5, 1922
Sheriff James A. Jones and Deputy Smith made a hurried trip to Frederick Junction yesterday morning in response to a telephone call from that locality to the effect that a man who might be Harvey Gartrell, the fugitive murderer, had been seen in that location. The person in question turned out to be the wrong man. The suspicious person had an abrasion on his forehead, which caused the informer to think that the man was Gartrell.
Those interested in the coal strike with its causes and effects will more than likely receive firsthand information on the subject from Dr. Edward Howard Griggs, the scholar of economics, one of whose lectures the latter part of this week will be on “The Relation of Capital and Labor.” He will deliver his lectures Friday and Saturday nights under the auspices of the University Extension Society in Winchester Hall.
A hat worn by W.H. Freed, of Bethel, saved his life. More from habit than from need. Mr. Freed carelessly placed the alpine on his head as he was about to leave his home Monday night to go to a nearby house. He had scarcely reached the front door of the house when two revolver shots rang out. One bullet passed through the hat, its course was deflected, and the force of the blow broken by a flap, causing only a scalp wound. A fraction of an inch lower in its course, the bullet would have penetrated Mr. Freed’s skull and probably caused a fatal wound.
50 Years Ago
April 5, 1972
There weren’t many of them, only about 35 people, but in the words of Lord Nickens, vice president of the Frederick County NAACP, “these people will never forget Dr. Martin Luther King.” They came to the Frederick County Courthouse last night, just before 6 p.m., and stood huddled together against the chill night air. This was the first citywide memorial service held in honor of Dr. King, who died four years ago.
A Boston radio announcer will interview a Frederick author over the air at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Jerry Williams, WBZ Boston radio announcer, will interview Frederick’s Harold Weisberg, whose most recent book is entitled “Frame Up.” Weisberg, who is known for his best seller “Whitewash” about the John F. Kennedy assassination, has written his most recent book, “Frame Up,” about the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. In his book, Weisberg claims James Earl Ray did not kill Dr. King and that the U.S. government used Ray as a scapegoat.
20 Years Ago
April 5, 2002
Standing on the grounds of Frederick’s Monocacy River Water Treatment Plant this morning, Gov. Parris Glendening declared a drought emergency for the Frederick region and most of central Maryland. Mr. Glendening imposed Level 1 mandatory water use restrictions in central Maryland, excluding the Baltimore City area, and urged the rest of the state to adopt voluntary water conservation practices.
Chris Durante’s baseball team was practicing on its new field Thursday, one that Coach Durante built next to his house on Chaucer Court in Monrovia. It slopes, the outfield is about 100 feet shorter than a regulation field, and the backstop is made from a dismantled dog pen. But Mr. Durante’s “field of dreams,” despite its shortcoming, is in fact a ballfield, a disappearing commodity, according to local youth leagues. Mr. Durante said he built the field because his own Linganore Urbana Youth Athletic Association (LUYAA) team had no place to play last year.
The New Patriotism Project, a nationwide initiative to improve political conduct, was launched in Frederick on Thursday. Richard C. Harwood, founder and president of the Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, led the civic forum, which attracted approximately 40 people representing a cross section of community leaders. Frederick was chosen to begin the nationwide project not because it was close to his Bethesda home, Mr. Harwood said. Instead the city was selected because “I happen to believe Frederick can be one of the model cities. It was chosen because of all the things you’ve already done” toward political civility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.