100 Years Ago
April 6, 1921
A large barn, cornhouse and hog pen on the farm of William Tucker Jr., near Edgemont church, about a mile from Shookstown, were totally destroyed by fire between 10 and 11 o’clock last night, together with four hogs, a calf and a quantity of hay, corn and farming implements. Mr. Tucker was reported to have been badly burned while getting four horses out of the building.
L.R. Titsworth, who about nine years ago compiled a history and biographical record of this county, is in this city for a short rest and to renew the acquaintance of former friends. For the past several years he has been compiling a similar record of Allegany county, and is still engaged in this work. “I have traveled all over the United States and have been in many cities since leaving here, but nowhere have I come in contact with better people or have found a better place to call home than Frederick,” he said.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1971
Sheriff Richard O. Baumgartner confirmed reports of an attempted jail break at the county facility early Saturday morning. The incident is still under investigation but there is a strong possibility that charges will be placed, the sheriff said. All prisoners were evacuated from their cells, Baumgartner said, and a search revealed that two bars on a cell at the east side of the third floor to the catwalk and one large bar in the window had been completely sawed through. Two bars and six hacksaw blades were discovered in beds in the cell, he said.
Few Middletown teachers will dare second guess the team’s baseball coach this year. If they do, they just might find themselves teaching class when they thought they had a free period. The coach is Paul Stroup, who also doubles as the school’s principal. “I love baseball and look forward to coaching the team,” Stroup said as he watched a track meet at Middletown. “It allows me to do something different, and I really find it quite relaxing.”
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2001
Sen. Alex Mooney launched a filibuster Thursday in an attempt to prevent his colleagues from passing a bill that would allow the University of Maryland to support employees to unionize. The two-hour protest ultimately failed, and the measure passed the Senate on a 30-14 vote. “I feel strongly about it,” Mr. Mooney, R-Frederick/Washington, said later. “It could raise tuition fees.” The filibuster tactic followed more than two hours of debate on the bill in the morning.
Walkersville parents, elementary school PTA officers and town officials are so determined to force a change in the school system’s bus policy they have appeared at seven out of 10 school board meetings since October. If the school board doesn’t sit down and discuss the school bus issue with Walkersville officials, as they have refused to do, Joe Caha, town commissioner, said he might ask town residents to attend school board meetings indefinitely, take their legal three minutes to talk, and then use it to read from the U.S. Constitution.
