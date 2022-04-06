100 Years Ago
April 6, 1922
Although there is considerable sentiment among the businessmen of the city for the adoption of daylight saving for both the city and county, farmers are frowning upon the suggestion of such a plan. They claim it is impossible to satisfactorily adjust the working schedule of a farmer to harmonize with existing conditions. William J. Grove, president of the Frederick County Farmers Association, said “there is some merit to the objections of the farmers. The extra hour of a morning is necessary for successful gathering of crops. It is impossible for farmers to gather hay, or harvest, or even to plow unless there is a certain amount of sunshine. In that respect it would be a great disadvantage to the farmers.”
Five camps at points along the state roads of Maryland will be thrown open in a few days for the use of tourist campers passing through the state. Sites have been secured near Frederick, Frostburg, Lisbon, on the Frederick pike, near Hancock, and on the Conococheague creek. There will be no charge to the tourists. The sites will be financed and controlled by a man who will be given the concession to conduct a store on the property. This man will operate a general supply store. While the camps will not be planned elaborately, all will have running water and sanitary provisions.
A beautiful wedding was solemnized at the home of Mr. and Mrs. George E. Smith, East Second street, last evening at 6 o’clock, when their daughter, Miss Mary Violet Smith, became the bride of John Pinkney Jones, son of Mrs. Mary P. Jones, Braddock Heights. An elaborate wedding dinner and reception followed the ceremony. Later, Mr. and Mrs. Jones left on an extended trip South and upon their return will reside in New London. The bride received many handsome and costly wedding presents.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1972
Michael D. Culler Jr., a senior at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, has been selected to participate in 1972 NASA-NSTA Youth Science Congress, at Greenbelt, April 19-21. He will be the only public school student from Maryland to take part in the event. The Congress is designed to provide the opportunity for students to participate in meetings and activities similar to those of practicing scientists and engineers.
City Police recorded 20 arrests Wednesday for exceeding the posted speed limit as checked by radar. Seven of the arrests occurred on East Street, six on Rosemont Avenue, two on North Market Street, two on West Second Street and one each on West College Terrace, Motter Avenue and West Seventh Street. Hearings are scheduled for May 31.
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2002
An elderly Frederick couple escaped injury during a 10:50 a.m. carjacking Friday at the U.S. Postal Office on West Seventh Street, Frederick police said. No arrests have been made, but the 1995 Buick LeSabre was found abandoned about 4 p.m. Friday on Interstate 70 at Md. 32, just past the Howard County fairgrounds, said Lt. Shawn Martyak of the Frederick Police Department. The car was towed to Frederick, where evidence technicians Friday evening were combing it for clues.
Despite the unusually cold weather, many faithful Frederick Keys fans turned out for Friday night’s opening game. Fans like 9-year-old Patrick Carney couldn’t wait for the game to begin. “I’m having a great time,” said Patrick, who attends Evergreen Mill Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia.
