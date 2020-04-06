100 Years Ago
April 6, 1920
The body of Miss Lillie Speilman, the 15-year-old daughter of Robert Speilman, who fell from an improvised footwalk over the collapsed bridge over Double Pipe Creek, near Detour, Friday morning and was drowned, had not been recovered up to a late hour yesterday afternoon. The rain Saturday and Sunday caused the stream to run very high and it is feared the body has been washed into the Monocacy river, about a mile and a half below the bridge.
A survey has been started for a new state improved road through Middletown Valley that will be a tremendous boon to the northern section of the county. The route begins at Petersville and ends at Smithsburg, just across the Frederick county line in Washington county, a distance approximately eighteen or twenty miles.
Thursday was the biggest day that the clerk of the court’s office has known within the memory of the oldest members of the Frederick bar. In all 105 instruments were received for record, including 75 deeds, 28 mortgages and two bills of sale. The jam of people who wished to have the transfer of property recorded yesterday at times caused a lineup which suggested to returned soldiers, the lineup for mess.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1970
Members of the Frederick Twirlettes arrived home after taking first-place honors at the 1970 Open National Twirling Championships held in Augusta, Ga., Saturday. The girls, under the direction of Mrs. Thomas Darkis, won first place in the twirling contest, the highlight of the event.
The Hiltner-Roelke store on East Street had a preview showing for business and community leaders Sunday. The attractive and spacious new site has room for more stock, and it has a grand opening scheduled for Wednesday.
The Washington Senators will open their baseball season today at RFK stadium in Washington against the Detroit Tigers, with game time at 1:30 p.m. The Nats will do it minus the usual dignitaries, however. Neither the president or vice president will attend, but David Eisenhower, grandson of the late Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, will throw out the first ball.
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2000
Two Catoctin High School students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when their speeding car went airborne and hit a tree, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said. The 16-year-old driver, of Thurmont, had just gotten her driver’s license Saturday, deputies said. Sgt. Tom Winebrenner, who investigated the 7:40 a.m. crash, said the driver was heading south on Layman Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign and tried to turn right onto Blacks Mill Road. The car skidded across the road, hit a concrete bridge abutment, went airborne and hit a tree.
Twenty-six Walkersville High students were taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning after their bus collided with a minivan in front of the school. The substitute driver on Bus 463 “failed to yield the right of way to the minivan,” said Sgt. Tom Winebrenner of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The bus driver was not injured and all 26 students on the bus were released after treatment in the emergency room, a few of them for minor bumps and bruises, officials sad. The minivan’s drive also escaped serious harm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.