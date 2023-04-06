100 Years Ago
April 6, 1923
The fourth annual Easter flower and egg sale held by the women of the Volunteer Fire Company, Brunswick, was not only the most successful ever held by these women who are trying to help raise money with which to pay off the remaining debt on the fire engine, but was in many ways the best ever held in Brunswick. Through several trips to greenhouses at Ridgeville, Frederick and Hagerstown, the women had assembled a fine lot of potted plants and cut flowers. The sale netted $110 to be applied to the debt on the fire engine.
Plans for the conservation and propagation of game and fish in Frederick county were discussed Thursday night at the annual meeting of the Frederick County Fish and Game Association. It was one of the most enthusiastic meetings ever held by the association, which has an affiliated membership of more than 200 persons. The association will hold a banquet at the Francis Scott Key Hotel when state and Federal experts on conservation and propagation will deliver addresses.
50 Years Ago
April 6, 1973
Mayor E. Paul Magaha last night declared that he will not be a candidate for re-election this year. The mayor stated that he was served the city long and hard, stating “I feel that I have rendered many years of service. I’ve tried to do my best. Magaha served two terms.
The county Metropolitan Sanitary Commission set its priority list for sewage treatment projects: Point of Rocks Estates, the Frederick Metropolitan area, Jefferson, Ballenger Creek and Libertytown, in that order. The priority statement was requested by the state Health Department, which must prepare a priority list of its own each year for the eligibility for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sewer grants.
20 Years Ago
April 6, 2003
Good morning! “What people want is very simple. They want an America as good as its promise.” — Barbara Jordan
With a dream in their heads and a song in their hearts, three Frederick girls marched over to a local radio station and asked to record an original song about the war in Iraq. Their request was granted, but the Hillcrest Elementary fifth-graders want to do it over. “It sounded horrible,” said Paige Galloway, 10. In spite of their performance, they are still enthusiastic about their song, “War No More,” sung to the tune of Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart.”
Abused children in Frederick County have a louder voice in court these days thanks to a volunteer advocacy program. The first batch of five CASA volunteers, court-appointed special advocates, were sworn in in January after 35 hours of classroom training and another four hours observing court proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.