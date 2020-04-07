100 Years Ago
April 7, 1920
Yesterday was the coldest April 6 in 13 years. The mercury dropped to 29 degrees in the morning, a point that was last touched by the mercury on this day of the month in 1907. But warmer weather is coming unless the Weather Man misses his guess.
Notwithstanding that every effort has been made to locate the body of Miss Lillie Speilman, 15, who fell from the bridge over Double Pipe Creek near Detour last Friday and was drowned, no trace of the remains of the unfortunate girl had been found up to last night. Sunday, 22 men joined hands and waded the stream from bank to bank from the bridge almost to where the creek empties into the Monocacy river in search of the body. On Saturday, about 100 men and boys searched for the body without success. The stream was dragged and a quantity of dynamite was used with the hope that the explosion would bring the remains to the surface.
50 Years Ago
April 7, 1970
Members of the Braddock Heights Community Association voiced strong objections last night to a small shopping center and townhouse development proposed by Moran Enterprises for a 30-acre site on U.S. 40A opposite Clifton Road. Company representatives Richard Moran and Goodloe Byron told about 20 Braddock Heights residents that the “convenience center” will be started first, probably within six months of approval by Planning and Zoning. The 265-unit townhouses will be constructed at some time in the future, within “two to three years.”
Donald D. Keller, of Middletown, was elected president of the Frederick County Holstein Association at its 48th annual meeting and banquet last night at Peter Pan Inn. Keller succeeds Richard B. Remsburg in heading one of the county’s most active farm organizations.
More than half of Middletown’s eligible voters turned out to re-elect Floyd Stine mayor last night. Winning the three commissioners’ posts were incumbent Ray Gladhill and Henry Haupt. Newcomer Cirus Rudy was elected to fill the third spot on the board.
20 Years Ago
April 7, 2000
The fate of the South Mountain Battlefield bill is still unclear with just four days left in this year’s General Assembly session. The House of Delegates has already passed the legislation to create the South Mountain battlefield park, the bill faced a tough hurdle on Thursday in the Senate Economic and Environmental Affairs Committee.
Forty-five building lots in the Knolls of Windsor neighborhood will remain vacant for another nine months as the developer and county officials try to improve water service for the southern Frederick County community. On Thursday, the Frederick County Commissioners extended a building moratorium, first imposed last July, because wells servicing the neighborhood’s water plant weren’t producing.
A fight at the Xhale nightclub early Thursday left one man hospitalized with a fractured skull, the Frederick Police Department said. The “large disturbance” at the South Jefferson Street club involved dozens of people and drew police from three agencies. The injured man was hit over the head with a beer bottle during the 1:30 a.m. melee, police said. The fight broke out as the crowd was dispersing for the night, with a few other skirmishes along the fringes.
