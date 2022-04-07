100 Years Ago
April 7, 1922
Nothing has ever been heard from the thirty-one barrels of whiskey not recovered in the last raid on the Outerbridge Horsey Distillery, near Burkittsville. A total of sixty-nine barrels of liquor was stolen, thirty-eight of which were recovered and taken to Baltimore by revenue officers. The twenty-five or thirty persons said to have been implicated in the last raid made good their escape.
The story of a how a man entered a lunch room with his friends, found everybody busy, went behind the counter to wait on his friends, put eggs in pies and littered the floor with potato chips, broke a number of drinking glasses and “messed things up generally” was told in Police Court last night. William Carr, arrested on a warrant sworn out by James Spoon, manager of the Texas wieinie place on North Market street for disturbing the peace on the night of April 4, told how he entered the shop shortly after midnight on that date and found everybody busy. He started the “waiting” by sticking eggs in the pies. He next pulled a number of “wienies” out, took up some glasses that he tried to juggle. He dropped several in the attempt and then attempted to balance a couple of pies. He became provoked when he dropped these and commenced throwing pies around. And then the floors were littered with potato chips and the place soon wore the general appearance of a battlefield. At the hearing, he promised to pay all the damages done at the shop and court costs.
During the past season, the hunters of this county were particularly successful, and their efforts greatly depleted the stock of rabbits. The State Game Department some time ago made arrangements for a large number of rabbits to be shipped here from Kansas; all preparations were made to receive the game, and both local and State officials were daily expecting its arrival, when State Game Warden E. Lee LeCompte received a letter from the broker through whom the rabbits had been ordered stating that for several reasons he would be unable to fill the order.
Little damage resulted from the fire which occurred at the plant of the American Foundry, corner of Broadway and West South street, yesterday. As soon as the blaze was discovered an alarm was sounded and the three fire companies responded. The fire was extinguished about fifteen minutes after its discovery.
50 Years Ago
April 7, 1972
The executive board of the Frederick County Teachers Association is expected to urge local teachers to accept the 1972-73 contract adopted this week by the Board of Education. FCTA head Miss Doris Magaha, who earlier this week said teachers would picket school board headquarters if the contract was not to their liking, was not available for comment this morning.
Dedication ceremonies for the new Myersville Elementary School will be held at the school this Sunday at 2 p.m. Ground was broken for the school in July 1970, and the building was ready for occupancy at the beginning of the current school year. The school, which utilizes the same basic floor plan as Green Valley School, is also constructed on the open space plan and embodies that philosophy in its physical arrangement.
Military authorities revealed Thursday that four off-duty MPs and two teenage girls were caught last month smoking marijuana in a Fort Detrick barracks. Commanding Officer Col. Herman E. Wienecke declined to release the names of the parties involved, saying they were handled this week on an informal basis with the men being temporarily relieved from duty, fines imposed and levying of suspended pay reductions. The girls were barred from base.
20 Years Ago
April 7, 2002
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
