100 Years Ago
April 7, 1921
The Blue Ridge League’s Frederick team this season will be made up mostly of new players according to manager Buck Ramsey. There will be some old players in the lineup, however, who will form the nucleus of what is hoped to be a strong, pennant-contending team. One of the old players is Larry Larson, catcher for last year’s nine, who has signed a contract to play for the local club this season.
Once again, Frederick has figured in the field of romance. Sophie Kerr Underwood, a graduate of Hood College and one of the popular writers of present-day fiction, has again made the county in which she received her higher education the scene of one of her most charming stories. In her latest story, “Wild Earth,” the hero, Wesley Dean, is a young Frederick countian. He is represented as owning a farm in Frederick county and as being in Baltimore on business. While there, he met a girl in a small hemstitching store on Lexington market who took his fancy, and he invited her to go with him to the movies that evening. She accepted, and after the movies, courtship began, which resulted in marriage, it being a case of love at first sight.
The annual opening of Braddock Heights, Frederick county’s popular summer resort, will take place on Whit Monday, May 16. The grand opening, after which events at the Heights will be in full swing, will take place on Decoration Day, May 30.
50 Years Ago
April 7, 1971
Routzahn’s of Frederick has been selected as the Retailer of the Year for brand-name retail merchandising in the 23rd annual awards competition sponsored nationwide by Brand Names Foundation. This is the highest honor available in the competition, and this represents the first time a retailer from a city the size of Frederick has won the award. Allen R. Routzahn, president of Routzahn’s, will receive the award at the annual banquet to be held at the Americana Hotel in New York City.
The Federal Medicare program, now in its fourth year, pays the largest share of the health care bill for people 65 and over, according to Carroll A. Jones, social security manager in Frederick. A Social Security Administration study shows that in the year ending June 30, 1969, Medicare paid $6.3 billion or 47 percent of the total personal health care bill for persons 65 or older in the United States, Jones said.
20 Years Ago
April 7, 2001
The boys of summer have returned to Frederick. Sweet, familiar smells of hot dogs, french fries and vinegar, peanuts and popcorn filled the air Friday night at Harry Grove Stadium. Spic-and-span clean with a manicured field, the stadium was prime to hose the opening of the 13th season of the Frederick Keys.
Gas-powered boats aren’t allowed in the waters of Lake Linganore, but there is at least one exception: The new rescue boat belonging to the New Market Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. Since obtaining the new boat about two months ago, members of the fire and rescue company have made four trips to the private lake to conduct training exercises so that everyone can learn to operate the high-powered boat in case of future emergencies.
For many people, the dream of owning a home in Frederick County goes unfulfilled as real estate prices continue to climb. To make matters worse, real estate professionals say the inventory of houses is low, creating even less options for potential buyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.