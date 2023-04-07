100 Years Ago
April 7, 1923
The Parent-Teachers’ Association of Doubs held its monthly meeting in the Manor Hall Wednesday evening. Community singing was enjoyed, one object of the association being the learning of the history of the familiar songs. Miss Darner, the principal, gave an interesting history of “Yankee Doodle,” followed by the singing of the same. The program closed with the singing of “Good Night, Ladies.”
The current issue of the National Republican printed in Washington carries an article on James Monroe and includes a reproduction of a portrait of the living lineal descendants of the “father” of the Monroe Doctrine. The article tells of the long trip made by Monroe while President of the United States, one of the stops being made in Frederick. Among three persons in the portrait accompanying the article is Mrs. William Crawford Johnson, of Frederick, a great-granddaughter of the late President Monroe. The journey in 1817 was one of the longest continuous trips ever taken by a President. He went from Maine to Michigan, returning by way of Zanesville, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Pa., and Frederick to the national capital.
The condition of the fruit crops of the county varies, according to opinions expressed by growers in various sections. One orchardist expressed the conviction that one out of every four peaches had been killed by the recent cold weather. The same man stated that in his opinion the cherries had suffered a like degree of harm. Apples all over the county seem to be in splendid shape and barring some unexpected disaster, a good crop should be harvested here this year.
50 Years Ago
April 7, 1973
WASHINGTON — The nation’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in March as the number of Americans working hit an all-time high, offering a bright note in an otherwise gloomy over-all economic picture.
For the first time in history, Maryland’s oldest chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sergeant Lawrence Everhart Chapter, will be the host on April 14 for the 83rd anniversary and annual meeting of the Maryland State Chapter of the SAR at the Frances Scott Key Hotel.
For exceptional service of about 20 years, in the U.S. Air Force, Lt. Col. Paul W. Reed, a native of Frederick, was awarded the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal on retirement April 1. Colonel Reed is the son of Mrs. Dorothy W. Reed, and the grandson of the late Associate Judge Glenn H. Worthington, of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, and the late Mrs. Worthington, of Frederick.
20 Years Ago
April 7, 2003
Several Rosemont Avenue residents are angry at Allegheny Power over the utility company’s tree-cutting practices to facilitate the widening of the road in the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks.
WASHINGTON — Sniper suspect Lee Boyd Malvo bragged about his shooting prowess, taunted investigators and said some victims of last fall’s shootings were “head shots” for horrific effect, The Washington Post reported in a story published Sunday. The story, based on partial transcripts of Mr. Malvo’s taped remarks to investigators and a memo that summarizes parts of the interview after Mr. Malvo’s arrest, says he repeatedly likened the shootings to precision military operations, laughingly pointed to body parts where the victims were hit and said he’d do it all again if given the opportunity. Mr. Malvo, 18, is charged with capital murder in the Oct. 14 shooting of FBI analyst Linda Franklin, 47, outside a Home Depot store in Fairfax, Va.
