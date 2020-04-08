100 Years Ago
April 8, 1920
Michael Minnick, who for some years has been employed at the M.J. Grove lime plant, near this city, took out his first papers at the clerk’s office yesterday with the intention of becoming an American citizen. He is an Austrian but has been in this country 13 years. He stated that as he never expects to return to Austria his desire is to become a subject of Uncle Sam.
A new electrical firm has been added to the growing industries of this city. The Walker-Wilhide Co., who will open their store at 218 North Market street, the old site of the Ladies’ Bazaar, is composed of two local men and one from Baltimore. At present they are wiring houses in New Midway, Woodsboro and Walkersville. After the tenth of this month their store will open for business and all G-E equipment will be carried.
The moving season has passed. People who have sold their old homes have moved into new ones, and have started to settle down in their new locations. All during the month of March people were flitting about. The early part of the month they averaged only one or two a day. Toward the middle of the month the numbers increased until the latter part of March and the first part of April the number of flitters broke all records in Frederick county.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1970
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. — Chances that the Apollo 13 mission to the moon could be flown Saturday dimmed Tuesday night when the space agency announced that astronaut Thomas K. Mattingly may be coming down with German measles. A recheck of blood tests showed that Mattingly apparently has no immunity to the disease, to which he and the other Apollo 13 astronauts have been exposed, the report said.
Myersville voters will go to the polls May 11 to elect five councilmen and a mayor. Mayor Grayson Doub is expected to seek his 10th two-year term as mayor of Myersville. Incumbent councilmen must re-petition to seek re-election.
The Medical Detachment of the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, at Fort Detrick, has won the 1969 Post Outstanding Soldier/Sailor of the Month Plaque. The purpose of the program is to encourage enlisted personnel to attain and maintain the high standards of military conduct, bearing and efficiency expected of members of the Armed Forces.
20 Years Ago
April 8, 2000
Embattled Hood College President Shirley Peterson called it quits Friday, announcing her resignation just one year after signing a five-year employment contract. The announcement marks the end of a tumultuous six months in which the college president had been at odds with students and faculty.
A junior at the Frederick Career and Technology Center won first place Thursday in a national competition for Web site design. Andris McKinley, who studies marketing education, received $5,000. He won by designing a Web site on the theme “The Credit Puzzle — How to Use It and Not Abuse It.” The idea, according to contest organizers, was to demonstrate how to avoid debt problems by using credit as a tool to reach financial goals.
