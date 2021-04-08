100 Years Ago
April 8, 1921
A large truck belonging to Elsworth A. Valentine, Rocky Ridge, containing a tractor and disc harrow, was badly wrecked at the Jug bridge on the Baltimore State road yesterday evening. Two of the occupants were thrown from the truck. The third, Marshall Sprague, was pinned beneath the heavy machinery.
Public installation ceremonies of Jacques de Molay Commandery, No. 4, Knights Templar, with officers of the Grand Commandery of Maryland participating last night in the Frederick Armory, marked an innovation in the social life of Masonry of this county. Jacques de Molay Commandery had as its guests all Master Masons, their wives and ladies, numbering upwards of 800. About 14 Knights Templar in full Templar regalia met at the Masonic Temple and marched to the Frederick Armory in a body.
The forest wardens of Frederick county met at the Court House in conference with Assistant Forester J.A. Cope yesterday. It was reported that the forest fire protection work in the county has now reached a high degree of efficiencies with the lookout tower near Foxville now in continuous operation and other sections of extreme danger patrolled either on horseback or by machine.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1971
A 17-year-old Hagerstown youth died when he fell off a 500-foot cliff to a rocky ledge that was 50 feet below in Maryland Heights yesterday afternoon, Washington County state police said. The youth apparently fell over backward over the side of the top of the rocky cliff and plummeted to the rocks on a ledge below, police said. He apparently died en route to Washington County Hospital, from massive fractures and hemothorax, which is blood in the lungs, according to a hospital spokesman.
Frederick County, in cooperation with the State Department of Mental Hygiene and local health departments in Baltimore, will hold an intensive Rubella (German measles) immunization campaign on April 25. The campaign goal is to vaccinate all susceptible children ages 1 through 12 who were not vaccinated during previous campaigns.
The Garden Club of Frederick presented Frederick Community College with a blue spruce tree as part of Earth Day activities at the college. The tree is to be placed in front of the college’s field house.
20 Years Ago
April 8, 2001
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.