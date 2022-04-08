100 Years Ago
April 8, 1922
Sheriff James A. Jones and Deputy Charles W. Smith left yesterday morning at 4 o’clock for Medicine, Va., about 140 miles from this city, in response to a telegram received the evening before stating that a man answering to the description of Harvey Gartrell, wanted for the murder of Arta Iris Jenkins, had been jailed there and was being held for further identification.
Work of laying the surface has been resumed on the road heading from St. Anthony’s chapel to Motter’s Station and from Henderson’s Corner to Nealsville. The work is to commence next week if the weather holds. In connection with the plans of the State Roads Commission and the State Forestry Board to have trees planted wherever possible along State roads, the residents between Jug Bridge and Pearl are going to plant trees along the road between these two places.
Tucked away in the foothills of the Catoctin mountains near Charlesville, this county, with a picturesque stream rambling through its 37 acres, Tuscarora Mill farm belongs to Frederick county’s collection of quaint farming properties, while at the same time returning a tidy income to the owner. Tuscarora Hill farm is owned by Spencer Stup, and was owned by Charles Broadrup during the Civil War days, during which the “old mill” was operated and turned out flour and corn meal for the Federal army.
50 Years Ago
April 8, 1972
In 1926, honeymooners and vacationers lauded it as “Braddock’s newest and finest resort.” In 1972, the state recognizes it as a much-needed extensive care facility. From socialite headquarters to hotel to convalescent home, the history of Braddock’s Vindobona is one of color and change. The complex that overlooks the tranquil Middletown Valley is now a temporary or permanent home for 64 persons in need of nursing or intermediate services. The Vindobona, which means “beautiful view,” was built in 1925 by a wealthy Washington socialite to entertain her friends and guests. Old photographs show several of the Presidents of the United States visiting the Vindobona, among those President Theodore Roosevelt.
Ambulance companies are used to receiving calls of all sorts, but when Catoctin Mountain Zoo Director Richard Hahn called to request an incubator transport, they must have thought they had heard everything now. The incubator was needed at the zoo this morning to provide warmth and security for two newborn lion cubs. Hahn said he had hoped the mother, Princess, would accept her litter, but when it became evident that she wasn’t going to, he began to take measures to raise them himself. According to Hahn, it is a common occurrence for lionesses to reject their first-born cubs.
20 Years Ago
April 8, 2002
People in Frederick County are more courteous and polite than people in other areas of the country except when it comes to driving, say local residents. Eight in 10 Americans believe a lack of respect and courtesy is a serious problem, according to a nationwide survey, Aggravating Circumstances, that was conducted by Public Agenda in January and released last week. Six in 10 Americans believe the problem of rudeness is getting worse, said Public Agenda, a nonprofit nonpartisan public opinion research and citizen education organization based in New York City.
Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett, R-6th, sponsored legislation in 1999 to build a monument for emergency workers who served the nation in years past, but now he says it should serve as a beacon for the country’s future. Dr. Bartlett was one of the featured speakers on hand Saturday for the unveiling of the $150,000 monument at the National Emergency Training Center. Built with donated funds, the memorial honors emergency workers from the days of Civil Defense through the Cold War and up to today’s managers, who mostly handle natural disasters.
