100 Years Ago
April 9, 1923
Washington — The evil omen of the superstitious and the chief temptation of the bill "raiser" — the two-dollar bill — appears about to pass into oblivion. Its discontinuance as a paper currency denomination will be proposed by a special committee of Treasury officials, along with a revision of the designs of all paper money, in recommendations soon to be turned over to Secretary Mellon. The purpose of the proposed revision was said to be to standardize the design of all paper money of the same denominations, so that the only difference appearing on the face of the United States and Federal reserve notes, gold certificates and other legal tender will be the designation of its source.
The "Mousetrap" section of Brunswick is fast passing into history. The last remaining building is being razed this week and will be moved and reconstructed along the Petersville road as soon as possible. The Spriggs building is the last of the long string of residences and business houses formerly situated between the tracks of the B. and O. Railroad Company.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1973
Frederick City Police are investigating the attempted breaking and entering Sunday afternoon of the Fredericktown Bank and Trust Company on North Market Street. Reports indicate that the culprit or culprits made approximately three unsuccessful attempts to enter the bank. Windows in a front vestibule door, an office door off the vestibule and a rear door were broken, city police report.
Approximately 300 persons gathered Sunday afternoon at the Walkersville Fire hall to help Glade Valley Grange celebrate its 25th anniversary. "You can tell how successful a Grange is just by looking at the plaques on the walls for community service," John W. Scott, National Grange Master, told the gathering. "Everyone in this nation should be interested in agriculture."
20 Years Ago
April 9, 2003
A nearly three-month study to investigate offers to privatize the Weinberg Center appears to have ended in failure, as no one responded to the city's Request for Qualifications by Friday's deadline. Frederick Mayor Jennifer Dougherty said the city will continue with its original plan to turn the Weinberg Center over to private operators within the next five years, and in the meantime will attempt to turn the theater's deficit-spending around.
Frederick County's fire/rescue agencies and the sheriff's office are appealing to the commissioners for funding above the levels recommended by the commissioners' finance staff in the operating budget for fiscal 2004. Volunteer companies and the county's salaried fire/rescue departments want tax increases in fire districts. But fire tax revenue goes mostly toward stations and equipment earmarked in the capital improvement projects budgets, not the annual operating budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.