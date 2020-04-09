100 Years Ago
April 9, 1920
Charles M. Wenner, one of the best known citizens of Brunswick, was found dead on his farm adjoining the corporate limits of the town, early Saturday morning with a gunshot wound, directly under his chin. While no one witnessed the accident the theory is that he stumbled and fell, discharging the gun, which he carried. Mr. Wenner, it is understood, was awakened early Saturday morning by what he took to be the barking of dogs. Thinking that a pack of canines had gotten among his sheep, he armed himself with his shotgun and started for a field a short distance from the house.
Today is Arbor Day in the state of Maryland. This day has been fixed by Governor Ritchie as the day to plant trees and shrubs. The depleted condition of the forests is demanding the critical thought of experts on woods and this year should see thousands of trees planted by the schools of America. Arbor Day was inaugurated more than half a century ago in Nebraska and since that time the idea of replanting trees and shrubbery has grown until today every state in the union has some observance of this day.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
Frederick County Board of Education members were presented a proposal for a pilot course on the Bible, and outlines for courses in drug education, and family life and human development, at the Wednesday afternoon session of the April school board meeting. Social Studies Supervisor Robert Hess got a green light to prepare a pilot course on the Bible to be taught at Walkersville High School.
Frederick County elementary schools will be evaluated this month under a program sponsored by the Maryland State Department of Education and involving Allegany, Carroll, Howard, Wicomico and Kent counties. Classrooms for grades three-through-six will be visited by evaluators who will judge performance by “Indicators of Quality,” a series of 51 items which evaluators will measure against what they see in the classroom.
20 Years Ago
April 9, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at the time.
