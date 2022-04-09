SATURDAY
100 Years Ago
April 9, 1922
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1972
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
April 9, 2002
A wall collapsed at a derelict West Fourth Street rowhouse over the weekend as the building cited as Frederick’s worst case of urban blight continued to deteriorate. The east walls of a second story overhanging addition broke away from the building sometime Sunday and fell to the ground. The wooden structure crashed onto a narrow walkway between the blighted 20 W. Fourth St. rowhouse and the building next door.
The tenants were gone Monday when eviction time came, but the duplex on East Patrick Street wasn’t quite empty. A dog, two cats and an iguana had been left at the home to fend for themselves, so Animal Control was called to rescue them. Encountering abandoned animals is nothing new to Deputy Greg Goetz of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Goetz is the county’s sole civil process deputy for evictions for the past three years, with nine years prior experience. “Snakes, iguanas, fish in a tank. You never know what you’ll find until you’re right inside,” said Deputy Goetz.
SUNDAY
100 Years Ago
April 10, 1922
Very much decomposed but still recognizable, the body of Harvey Gartrell, who in a jealous rage shot and instantly killed Arta Iris Jenkins at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Hess, Buckeystown, Sunday, March 5, was found in the Monocacy river near Frederick Junction about 12:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon. Partly submerged, it had lodged against a portion of the old fishpot wall, having floated to that point or washed there by high water. In his pocket was found an automobile registration card bearing his name, a ladies’ wrist watch, another small watch, two water-soaked letters containing the signature of “Arta” and some cigarettes. The small watches indicated 1:40 o’clock. A coincidence is that the body was discovered almost precisely at the same hour that the tragedy was enacted — 12:30 o’clock. It is now apparent that Gartrell leaped into the stream pursued by the officers, was drowned, and his body washed downstream by the high water. The funeral will be this afternoon.
A big circus is coming to Frederick April 25. Advance agent and advertising manager Charles Bernard, representing Walter L. Main’s big three-ring circus and menagerie, arrived in this city yesterday and made preliminary plans for an afternoon and night performance on April 25. A big street parade will take place at noon. A feature this year will be the hippodrome elephants, five in number, trained to perform many interesting acts. A lion performing on horseback in a steel cage, a feature last year with the old Barnum circus, is also a new addition to the list of attractions.
“Without divulging state secrets, I may say that the Volstead Act was violated every day throughout the session by approximately 75 percent of the members of the Legislature and by a very large percentage of the people who came to Annapolis in favor of or against these measures,” asserted Senator Biggs. Previous to this rather startling statement, which was in substance the same thing that Representative John Philip Hill said about the members of Congress in his speech Friday night before the United Social Club, Baltimore, Senator Biggs declared that the most remarkable phenomena of modern times is the effort of a great nation to regulate the morals and habits of its people by legislation.
The hidden trap doors, secret chambers and underground passages of the old romances are rivaled by ingenious novelties in home furnishing that are being produced this year. For in these days, twin beds swing into the clothes closet, an ironing board unfolds at the pressure of a button, and the rear door may be equipped with cabinets in the lower panel for the delivery of groceries, with a set of trick locks to prevent the reopening of the door and with automatic signs to indicate when the cabinets are full.
50 Years Ago
April 10, 1972
Thirty loaded cars were derailed at 1:18 a.m. today at Shendandoah Junction, W.Va., blocking traffic to and from Baltimore. The freight train, the Baltimorean, was en route from Cumberland to Baltimore with 83 loaded cars and seven empties.
The County Commissioners this morning unanimously approved rezoning of the former Brown farm south of Walkersville from agricultural to industrial use. The 208-acre property will, according to developer Norman Todd, be the location of a compressor plant for Fedders Corporation, a national company specializing in the manufacture of air conditioners. Construction is slated to begin shortly.
20 Years Ago
April 10, 2002
Officials say Frederick County’s tourism industry is thriving, and big plans are underway to attract more out-of-towners, but some residents worry about noise, traffic and other issues as visitors flock to the region. A new study estimates travel-related business in Frederick County in 2000 — the most recent year completely studied — was $149 million, a 10.2 percent jump from 1999.
The National Institutes of Health plans to build a high-security $1.5 million biological containment lab at Fort Detrick to develop vaccines for the fight against bioterrorism, government officials said Tuesday. The NIH lab will complement a similar “level four” Army lab already at Detrick, said Dr. Jack Killen, assistant director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The Army’s lab processed the anthrax-laced letter sent to Sen. Tom Daschle last October in an attempt to identify where that particular strain originated.
