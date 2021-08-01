100 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1921
Benjamin and Willis Mills Jr., 16 and 14 years old, sons of Mrs. Willis Mills, Washington, formerly of Frederick, walked from Rockville to near Frederick, a distance of 38 miles, when one mile of Frederick, it began to rain, and the two boys accepted an invitation to ride in an automobile the remainder of the way to Frederick. They expected to visit friends.
The discovery of a can of corn with the label of the Monocacy Valley Canning Company caused considerable surprise to Conley Bassford, assistant in the naval hospital at Pago Pago, Tutuila, Samoa, according to letters received by his family at Doubs. This county boy was unpacking a case of cans in this far Pacific Island when he discovered the can put up in this city. He enclosed the label in the letter he sent home.
Frederick city is enjoying an envied freedom from typhoid fever, of which other Maryland counties can not boast. City Health Officer James M. Goodman reported last evening that Frederick city had not had a fever case that originated in the city since last October.
Only a few days now, and the nimble clowns with their pink-nosed poodles, the lovely ladies with their spangles, the hippo with his wrinkled hide, the hooting, tooting calliopes, the gaily garbed bands — in fact, in a few days, the vividly hued kaleidoscope of the circus will chase the glooms out of the city, for John Robinson's circus comes to town August 6.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1971
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 2001
The deadline for major party candidates to line up for this year's city elections has passed, with five candidates running for mayor and 14 contenders vying for five seats on the Frederick Board of Aldermen. Heading the primary election Sept. 11, three Democrats and two Republicans face off in the mayor's race. In the aldermen run, eight Democrats and six Republicans crowd the field.
Nearly 28 years after Frederick County purchased land south of Middletown for a park, the commissioners received their first glimpse of its plans Tuesday. The 139-acre parcel off Sumantown Road, known as Catoctin Creek Park, will be a "special use" park, with concentration on nature study and preservation and with areas for hiking and picnicking.
