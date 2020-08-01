100 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1970
Local Health Department officials are in the process of studying recent Maryland legislation requiring lower sulfur content in fuel oil used in homes and industry, a Health Department spokesman said last night. New regulations took effect July 1, according to Dr. Neil Solomon, Secretary of Health and Mental Hygiene.
“A number of employees” at Fort Detrick took advantage of the opportunity to retire with an added 5.6 percent annuity benefits before the Aug. 1 deadline established by federal legislation, according to a spokesman for the Civilian Personnel Office at the fort last night.
A brief thunderstorm Friday night brought rainfall total for the month to 8.01 inches, more than four inches above the normal 3.92 inches for the Frederick area during the month of July. The brief storm ended a month characterized by violent thunderstorms.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 2000
A Frederick family has a new place to call home, thanks to an Advocates for Homeless Families program that gets homeless families out of shelters and back on their feet. The family is expected to move into their new Trail Avenue home within the month, said Advocates director Rosalyn Reynolds. The three-bedroom duplex is the agency’s 13th transitional house.
“It feels like I’m working for the president of the United States,” Gary Hildebrand said. “I tell people I’m going to the White House.” He isn’t entirely wrong. Mr. Hildebrand is a livestock handler at Mount Vernon Estate, George Washington’s home. Part of Mr. Hildebrand’s job involves interpretation, where he dresses up in a laborer’s costume typical of Washington’s era and performs 18th century farm duties for the public, such as pulling a team of oxen. Mr. Hildebrand and Dahl Drenning, who is also a livestock handler, travel to work from Woodsboro, where they live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.