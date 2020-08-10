100 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1920
The M.J. Grove Lime Company was awarded the contract yesterday by the Good Roads Commission for the construction of a concrete improved road from the Pennsylvania Railroad crossing on East Patrick street to the culvert over Carroll creek this side of the fair grounds. The distance is about a quarter of a mile and the cost will be $14,865.
Struck by a train as he left a signal tower at Mt. Airy Junction yesterday afternoon, Emory Albert Murphy, Plane No. 4, engineer of one of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad helper engines, was so badly injured that he died a few hours later at the Frederick City Hospital. Murphy has been in the railroad service for over 25 years.
Concrete work on the Frederick and Dickerson road, M.J. Grove Lime Company, contractors, has been completed. Mr. Grove stated that the road cannot be used for traffic until the expiration of the three weeks. Sunday night and Monday, however, parties who are known pulled down the barriers and passed over the new concrete. It is said that these persons will be arrested and prosecuted by the State Roads Commission.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1970
Frederick County is hosting the State Dairy Princess Coronation which will be held at the Francis Scott Key Hotel August 17-18. This county was host to the coronation pageant last year and as the state’s leading dairy county, will probably be the site of may future dairy coronation ceremonies. Representing Frederick County will be Carol Slater.
Marijuana plants were discovered growing in a pasture Sunday by State and City Police detectives. Det. Cpl. Carl Harbaugh and Det. Lt. Paul Mossburg found the plants growing in a pasture of Reich’s Ford Road, near Monocacy Pinecliff Park. Cpl. Harbaugh said a citizen who was groundhog hunting in the area reported his find to police.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 2000
Forget the beach balls and goggles. Business executive are taking their cell phones and laptops with them on vacation. Technology makes it possible to stay in contact with work 24 hours a day, and local professionals are taking advantage of the opportunity.
From January to June, Essroc Materials Inc. on Buckeystown Pike picked up just about all the passenger car tires deposited at the landfill — nearly 60 tons of them, according to Robert Reichard, the county’s department head for solid waste. The rubber in tires makes them valuable long after the tread wears out. Not only do the tires burn, fueling industrial furnaces, but they can be chipped and used in asphalt for roads, or for walkways in parks.
