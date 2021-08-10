100 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1921
Frederick’s newest industry, the Frederick Furniture and Manufacturing Company, located on East Street, along with the Pennsylvania Railroad, is forging to the front as an established industrial plant. Not only is the company operating on full time with the largest force it has had since it started, but the factory has orders ahead, notwithstanding that it is turning out between 400 and 500 pieces of finished pieces per month.
Systematic reorganization of the Boy Scout units of this city was begun last evening at a meeting of a citizens’ committee in the Byerly building. There is a probability of 500 boys between the ages of 12 and 18 years being drawn into the scout movement in this city. The Boy Scout idea has lost considerable force since the World War, during which interest was intense throughout the nation.
Frederick county’s 1921 canning season will be ushered in here today when two of these local canning companies — the Frederick City and Monocacy Valley — open their doors to receive what is estimated as one of the smallest corn crops for years. The third factory — Colt & Dixon plant — will open on Tuesday.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 1971
“Up With People,” an internationally renowned organization of young people, will return to Frederick again this year for two musical presentations on Sept. 3 and 4. Following its week in Frederick, the cast will leave for New York and then for a winter-long tour of Europe.
Miss JoAnne Leeka was chosen Fire Prevention Queen recently at the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Department carnival. Miss Leeka, who is 18 and a freshman at Madison College, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alec Leeka of Mount Airy.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 10, 2001
Merchants seem to be more excited than consumers about the start of Maryland’s tax-free shopping week. Beginning today, shoppers can buy shoes and clothes prices under $100 without paying Maryland’s 5 percent sales tax.
Mark Sentz can’t remember a time when he didn’t carry a knife. The knives he makes, however, he considers to be works of art. Others do, too. Mr. Sentz, of Harney, won the American Bladesmith Society’s 2001 Knife of the Year W.F. “Bill” Moran Award. The award is named for Mr. Moran, a Braddock Heights resident who has been making knives for 60 years. Mr. Sentz, 46, apprenticed under Mr. Moran in 1989.
