100 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1921
An investigation will be made immediately in the matter of sidetracking Frederick as proposed in the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad’s new schedule, effective Aug. 15. Word to this effect was received yesterday evening at the Frederick Chamber of Commerce through a telegram from the office of President Daniel Willard, president of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad.
The Manor picnic, the first big picnic of the year, will be held at the Manor woods near Buckeystown today. This is one of the county’s biggest picnics and generally draws a very large crowd of people from Frederick and from the distant sections of the county.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1971
Any objectors to Frederick City’s annexation of 77 acres on Opossumtown Pike bounded by Fort Detrick and STRATCOM (formerly the East Coast Relay Station) will have a chance to speak up Sept. 2. The land, owned along with 8 other acres in the area by Land Limited of America, Inc., is expected to be developed into about 1,300 housing units.
The Monocacy Battle Trail will open Sept. 4 during a four-day Civil War Units Bivouc and Battle Program from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, inclusive, at Braddock Heights Park on U.S. 40A near Frederick, and at Monocacy Battlefield. The central event of the opening day ceremonies for the new trail will be a hike through Monocacy Battlefield beginning at Reichs Ford Road and the Monocacy River. Participants will be able to ford the river and skirmish in original trenches. A free ribbon will be given to participating units. Any group with responsible adult leadership is welcome to participate.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2001
The Frederick Town Historic District Commission has approved the basic elements of a plan to build a row of offices and townhouses on East All Saints Street. The row of 12 three-story building would be located at 14 E. All Saints St. on what is now an undeveloped, rocky and overgrown hill opposite the Greyhound Bus Terminal.
Wings Over Frederick Air Show organizers are flooded with telephone calls this year because of the event’s international features. The show, which also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Korean War, will feature Korean and U.S. dignitaries together. The show will include some of the famous pits of the original “Flying Tigers,” such as Tex Hill, along with their successors, the aces of the 14th Air Force who flew P-40s in the China Burma theater under Gen. Clair Chennault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.