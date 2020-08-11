100 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1920
New York, Aug. 10 — The board bill of New York’s rats amounts to $35,000,000 a year, according to Dr. Victor G. Heisler of the Rockefeller Foundation. Dr. Heisler in an address here said one rat could eat at least $10 worth of food in a year and he estimated the rodent population here to be 3,500,000. He advocated amendment of the building laws to make all structures rat proof.
Frank Smith, about 45 years old, of near Yellow Springs, narrowly escaped being killed a few nights ago by an unknown person, who fired a load of shot through a window of his home shortly after ten o’clock. Smith, who some time past has been collecting dog license fees in that community was asleep when the shot was fired. Recently an unknown person hurled a large stone through his window but fortunately the missile missed its mark and beyond crashing through the window did no damage.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 1970
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever claimed the life of a 12-year-old Keymar boy Friday and has infected at least eight other county persons this summer, four of them in recent weeks, according to Dr. Charles Spicknall, County Health Officer.
A closed door meeting Monday between Board of Education and other school officials with the county commissioners and the head of the county Data Processing Department resulted in the formation of a committee to research the possibility of consolidation of the school computer systems with the county facility.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 11, 2000
Frederick Alderman Meta Nash is leading a charge to derail the downtown MARC train station, pushing for a new design even as construction of the station forges ahead. The gripe: The city’s MARC task force spent about six years fine-tuning the plans, but then the final draft was altered without consulting the task force. Ms. Nash and the business groups only recently found out about extra vehicle lands to accommodate a staging area for county TransIT buses.
Firefighters Brian Hamilton and Kurt Hornicek live less than a mile apart in Frederick, but it wasn’t until they traveled thousands of miles to battle Montana wildfires that they really got to know each other. The two volunteer firefighters were among 18 Maryland residents who returned home Tuesday after a two-week stay in Montana.
