100 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1920
“Empty” whisky barrels, it is said, have lately played a part in furnishing certain thirsty individuals in the locality of Weverton and Brunswick with a brand of booze that carries a big “kick.” It is said that when an “empty” is secured, from two to five or six pints of water is dumped in the barrel and set away for a few days. Later, the contents are strained and a drink that carries the taste of the original is the result.
Nearly one inch of rain fell during the heavy downpour yesterday afternoon. Exactly the same measurement of water fell Tuesday afternoon. The rain both days brought joy to the hearts of farmers. Vegetation and crops, particularly corn, was beginning to show the effects of the dry weather. It is estimated that the rain of both days is worth thousands of dollars to the farmers.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 1970
Deep concern for those persons and groups having cabins and facilities along the Potomac was expressed yesterday in the Congressional hearing on the C&O Canal National Historical Park. Sen. Charles McC. Mathias, native of Frederick, in his testimony asserted that “anyone who has reason to get to the river should have access. The public should not be unduly excluded because the Federal government owns the land.”
The theme of the Planned Parenthood campaign during September and October is centered on the slogan, “If you’re old enough to have children, you’re old enough to decide when.” The group plans to solicit participation by local media in the public service advertising program.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 12, 2000
Former radio shock jock “Greaseman” brought his own unique sense of humor to Frederick for a concert Friday night. Some Frederick residents brought signs protesting the man’s presence in a quiet protest of Doug “Greaseman” Tracht at Xhale. The group of protesters gathered at the sidewalk in front of the club along Jefferson Street to protest Greaseman for making a comment about the dragging death of James Byrd Jr. in Jasper, Texas.
Nathan Doody sat in the shade of a maple tree, surrounded by lawn mowers. The backyard grass was at least ankle-high, but Mr. Doody, a mower repairman, said it’s a lot like the shoemaker’s kids running around barefoot. “I don’t mow it as often as I should,” he said with a shrug, but with the wet summer producing lawns you can practically bale, he has had his repair work cut out for him.
